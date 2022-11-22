More than 130 Enterprises Will Be at the “Hecho Aquí 2022 Fair”

The facilities of the Antigua Aduana Complex await you from Friday, December 2nd to Sunday December 4th, at the VIII Edition of the Hecho Aquí 2022 Fair (FHA2022), where more than 130 handicraft enterprises, design, visual arts, neo-crafts, the publishing sector and literature, from various areas of the country, will exhibit and sell their products to the public.

A fair rich in cultural identity

Alexander Cuadra, Director of the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (CPAC) indicated that “selecting the ventures was a difficult task for the jury, since the different applicants met the characteristics of Costa Rican identity, originality, and diversity of Costa Rican culture required by the products that participate in the FHA, so this selection was made in detail to give the public quality products, which will allow us a fair rich in cultural identity”

The Hecho Aquí Fair is a project that promotes the participation and qualitative growth of national cultural enterprises with a Costa Rican identity of the intangible heritage subsectors and has a history of 7 previous editions.

“For Grupo INS it is very important to support both culture and SMEs that are a fundamental part of the economic and social development of the country, for this reason we are very pleased to be part of this activity that promotes the commercial possibilities of these entrepreneurs and talented Costa Ricans, providing them with a window for the placement of their products” highlighted Mónica Araya, executive president of Grupo INS.

During this 2022, the FHA will be held on December 2, 3 and 4, being the most attractive dates for the general public, as a great option to obtain Christmas holiday gifts and thus support national entrepreneurs.

FHA 2022 Participating Categories:

1. Handmade souvenir

2. Agribusiness

3. Visual arts

4. Indigenous crafts

5. Mixed crafts

6. Design

7. Handmade Costa Rica stamp

8. Neo Craft

9. Books and small publishers with Costa Rican books

Hours:

The fair will open its doors on Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.; and on Sunday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. with Free entrance.

More information on the Facebook and Instagram page of the Center for Artistic and Cultural Production (FB: cpaccr – IG: @cpac_cr).