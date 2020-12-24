More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Tico Minister of Science: Pandemic Is Also an Opportunity

    By TCRN STAFF
    11
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Tico Ministry of Health ruled out Closures of Commercial Establishments during the Festive Dates

    The Ministry of Health ruled out closures of commercial establishments temporarily during the festive dates of December and beginning...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Expectation of Employment in Costa Rica Improves By 2021, According To A Survey

    Small companies report a net growth trend of 3%, followed by medium-sized companies with a fall of 1%, and micro-entrepreneurs are at - 4%
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is Committed to Increasing Resilience for the Climate Crisis and Raises the Goal of Reducing Emissions

    The climate crisis is the greatest threat to the survival of humanity. Facing it implies an unprecedented transformation of...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    For the Minister of Science, Technology and Telecommunications of Costa Rica, Paola Vega, the health crisis that has affected the world since the end of 2019 can be taken as an “opportunity to do engineering or a social experiment because it is a massive situation in which we had not faced before.”

    Like the rest of the planet, Costa Rica has had to adapt and reorganize itself this year in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. Compared to the region, at the level of infrastructure and services, it has greater capacities than its Central American neighbors.

    “Costa Rica is the country that will suffer the most the effects of the pandemic in the region”

    However, in September the alert was lit due to the possibility of collapse of the health system as 65% of intensive care units were occupied. With an accumulated 146,421 infections and 1,825 deaths, Costa Rica is ranked 51st worldwide in terms of the impact of the Coronavirus on people, 12 in the American continent, 10 in Latin America and second in Central America, behind Panama.

    “This pandemic has set a challenge: we are talking about a virus that must be studied and better understood in order to learn all its effects and mechanisms by which it could be fought. That is what science is about, about discovery and understanding and putting it into practice. , which this time is a much accelerated mode due to the emergency in which COVID-19 put us, “the minister declared.

    The comment is valid both for research on finding vaccines in record time and for issues related to electronic commerce, distance education or telework. “Things that we had been thinking about and that stopped being a plan and once to the laboratory, put into practice,” she summarized.

    “Among them, the Government had already been working on teleworking, through pilot plans, some general regulations, but suddenly with the pandemic it put everything to the test at once by implementing it massively,” she added.

    Technology at the service of the population

    The Costa Rican minister told another example of how technology contributed to improving the State’s response to the pandemic from non-health aspects. She referred to the Bono Proteger, “a temporary economic aid to families in vulnerability that had to be implemented very quickly, generating a digital application system to request aid.”

    Vega said that due to the isolation and social distancing measures, people could not appear to deliver the documents required to be included. “In a couple of weeks the system was up (…) and it was possible to attend to many people in record time, some 300,000 requests.”

    “The pandemic totally changed the way we work and communicate, not only in education, at work, even in our relationships with our family and friends, things that were seen to come but that accelerated and intensified. It seems that it is an important opportunity to do engineering or social experiment because it is a massive situation that we had not faced before”, the minister reflected.

    For Vega, it is relevant to analyze what effects the measures that have been taken have “on people’s minds, on the way they relate to each other”, in order to take advantage of the positive factors and define how “during and after the pandemic the situation could be better managed”.

    Study plan

    In parallel, the Minister of Science, Technology and Telecommunications said that the moment is also propitious to promote the “responsible exercise of digital citizenship”, without this implying the “substitution of relationships between people. Not to promote individualism but opportunity to collectively build new things. ”

    From this perspective, she considered it relevant to promote “digital literacy” not only in her country but also at the regional level.

    “It is the great opportunity we have as a region to join forces. And just as we have a Latin American cultural base that allows us to have very good relations between countries, we can jointly build a digital culture so that our digital relations expand.

    In this sense, Costa Rica has already taken the first step by sending part of the Executive Power to the Legislative Assembly on an innovative proposal for all Latin America.

    The minister explained that “we put in the Assembly a bill to create the National Digital Literacy Program that is and has permanent financing, and allows us to build digital literacy through the public educational system for all generations of Costa Ricans and Latin America”.

    Banner nuevo

    SourceTCRN STAFF
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleCosta Rica Rules Out Closing All for Facing the Critical Situation Due to COVID-19
    Next articleCosta Rica is Committed to Increasing Resilience for the Climate Crisis and Raises the Goal of Reducing Emissions
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Tico Ministry of Health ruled out Closures of Commercial Establishments during the Festive Dates

    The Ministry of Health ruled out closures of commercial establishments temporarily during the festive dates of December and beginning...
    Read more
    News

    Expectation of Employment in Costa Rica Improves By 2021, According To A Survey

    TCRN STAFF -
    Small companies report a net growth trend of 3%, followed by medium-sized companies with a fall of 1%, and micro-entrepreneurs are at - 4%
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rica is Committed to Increasing Resilience for the Climate Crisis and Raises the Goal of Reducing Emissions

    TCRN STAFF -
    The climate crisis is the greatest threat to the survival of humanity. Facing it implies an unprecedented transformation of the economic model, but also...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Tico Minister of Science: Pandemic Is Also an Opportunity

    TCRN STAFF -
    For the Minister of Science, Technology and Telecommunications of Costa Rica, Paola Vega, the health crisis that has affected the world since the end of 2019
    Read more
    Awareness

    Costa Rica Rules Out Closing All for Facing the Critical Situation Due to COVID-19

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Minister of Health of Costa Rica, Daniel Salas, ruled out applying extreme measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, despite the complex situation...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    The Intrepids: Costa Rican Women in Science and Technology book excerpt: Marie Claire Arrieta Méndez

    Science & Technology Bruce Callow -
    In today's blog I feature an excerpt from the upcoming book The Intrepids: Costa Rican Women in Science and Technology which I co-authored with...
    Read more

    Artificial Intelligence, Good or Bad for the World?

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    There is so much talk about new technologies, the famous new era, with great alternatives to advance more and more
    Read more

    Costa Rica consolidates itself as a Regional Leader in Electromobility Infrastructure

    News TCRN STAFF -
    As part of the Government's commitment to electrification and decarbonization of transport, this week, the first of the new 28 fast chargers that are installed by Grupo ICE was inaugurated in Siquirres
    Read more

    Coloring Book Celebrates Costa Rican Women in Engineering and Science

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    In today’s blog I preview a new coloring book that showcases 18 Costa Rican women who are doing outstanding work in science and...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »