More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rica is Committed to Increasing Resilience for the Climate Crisis and Raises the Goal of Reducing Emissions

    Saving our planet for future generations

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Tico Ministry of Health ruled out Closures of Commercial Establishments during the Festive Dates

    The Ministry of Health ruled out closures of commercial establishments temporarily during the festive dates of December and beginning...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Expectation of Employment in Costa Rica Improves By 2021, According To A Survey

    Small companies report a net growth trend of 3%, followed by medium-sized companies with a fall of 1%, and micro-entrepreneurs are at - 4%
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica is Committed to Increasing Resilience for the Climate Crisis and Raises the Goal of Reducing Emissions

    The climate crisis is the greatest threat to the survival of humanity. Facing it implies an unprecedented transformation of...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    The climate crisis is the greatest threat to the survival of humanity. Facing it implies an unprecedented transformation of the economic model, but also the awareness that Costa Rica must carry out its next modernization without leaving anyone behind.

    Both urgencies – changing all sectors of the economy and achieving climate justice – are at the core of the 2020 Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC 2020), whose headline goals were presented to the international community.

    The United Nations Development Program (UNDP), through the NDC Support Program Project, supports the Climate Change Directorate (DCC) of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE) in the implementation and updating of the NDC. After an arduous technical and consultation process, the full document will be delivered to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCC) this month

    Enormous challenge

    Human civilization understands the size of the challenge. For this reason, since 2015, the Paris Agreement is the world’s framework for combating the climate crisis. The NDC is the commitment of each country to achieve the goals. The Costa Rican NDC 2020 improves the first contribution and increases climate ambition.

    Now Costa Rica is on a consistent trajectory with the global goal of limiting the rise in global average temperature to 1.5 ° C. Previously the NDC was aligned with the 2 ° C target. Internally, during the next 5 years the country’s adaptation capacity will be expanded; their resilience will be strengthened and our vulnerability to climate change will be reduced. In mitigation, the NDC promises a further reduction in emissions, reaching an absolute maximum of net emissions by 2030 of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide equivalent (CO2e) from all sectors.

    Costa Rica’s emissions in 2012 were 11.8 million tons of CO2e, according to the second Biannual Update Report of 2019. The goal is to reduce emissions by 22.84% compared to 2012; reduction greater than the 20.64% promised in the previous contribution.

    “We knew that the transformation to avoid the worst consequences of climate change would be complex, but necessary. Greenhouse gas emissions are intertwined with the previous development model. Costa Rica seeks to be a leader in a revolution that has already begun, revolutionize the development model, turn threats into opportunities and contribute to the sustainable recovery of 2020,” said Andrea Meza Murillo, Minister of Environment and Energy.

    “The Updated NDC brings together the public policies on climate matters that Costa Rica plans to implement between 2021 and 2030, and details the goals to be achieved in 13 priority sectors, from transportation and land use planning to energy and construction. And above all, it is a recount of the actions necessary to achieve the resilient and fairer future that we want ”, highlighted Patricia Campos Mesén, head of MINAE’s DCC.

    The NDC document was up for public consultation, in addition, UNDP supported the DCC to hold 12 sessions of Climate Conversations with stakeholders due to their potential vulnerability to the climate crisis, such as women and people with disabilities, older adults, Afro-descendants, indigenous people and trans people

    Decarbonization and resilience to rebuild better

    Decarbonization and resilience are means to transform our model from developed to one based on the well-being of more people and greater protection of natural ecosystems. Since the first NDC, Costa Rica developed two pillars in mitigation and adaptation: the National Adaptation Policy (2018) and the National Decarbonization Plan (2019). The latter represents the Long-Term Strategy (ELP) under the Paris Agreement. The 2020 NDC and the Plan have the same mitigation (emissions) goal.

    “If the countries do not take the necessary structural measures, the planetary conditions would be fundamentally altered. Even the most urgent processes must take into account the needs and opportunities of all people. A just transition and a climate justice perspective are central to not widening existing gaps, but reducing them, ”said José Vicente Troya Rodríguez, UNDP Resident Representative.

    The Updated NDC details actions and goals in 13 key sectors of the Costa Rican society and economy. Costa Rica undertakes that by 2030, at least 8% of the public transport fleet will be zero emissions.

    In the area of development and land use planning, all municipal management – including regulatory plans, urban corridors, and other planning instruments – must incorporate adaptation criteria.

    In terms of infrastructure and construction, by 2030, 100% of new buildings will be designed and built with low-emission and resilient systems and technologies.

    In terms of energy, by 2030 the country should have standards and regulations for energy efficiency of the technologies we consume, such as refrigeration and air conditioning. In the attached document you will be able to review the main goals of the NDC 2020.

    resonance Guanacaste
    RELOCATE TO THE BEACH AND WORK REMOTE Helping transition your life to live anywhere

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleTico Minister of Science: Pandemic Is Also an Opportunity
    Next articleExpectation of Employment in Costa Rica Improves By 2021, According To A Survey
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    NewsBeleida Delgado -

    Tico Ministry of Health ruled out Closures of Commercial Establishments during the Festive Dates

    The Ministry of Health ruled out closures of commercial establishments temporarily during the festive dates of December and beginning...
    Read more
    News

    Expectation of Employment in Costa Rica Improves By 2021, According To A Survey

    TCRN STAFF -
    Small companies report a net growth trend of 3%, followed by medium-sized companies with a fall of 1%, and micro-entrepreneurs are at - 4%
    Read more
    Environment

    Costa Rica is Committed to Increasing Resilience for the Climate Crisis and Raises the Goal of Reducing Emissions

    TCRN STAFF -
    The climate crisis is the greatest threat to the survival of humanity. Facing it implies an unprecedented transformation of the economic model, but also...
    Read more
    Science & Technology

    Tico Minister of Science: Pandemic Is Also an Opportunity

    TCRN STAFF -
    For the Minister of Science, Technology and Telecommunications of Costa Rica, Paola Vega, the health crisis that has affected the world since the end of 2019
    Read more
    Awareness

    Costa Rica Rules Out Closing All for Facing the Critical Situation Due to COVID-19

    TCRN STAFF -
    The Minister of Health of Costa Rica, Daniel Salas, ruled out applying extreme measures to avoid the spread of COVID-19, despite the complex situation...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tico Campaign Seeks to Install Solar Panels in Educational Centers for Indigenous Communities

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    About 115 educational centers in indigenous areas have benefited from the installation of 120 photovoltaic systems, as part of a project by the Omar...
    Read more

    Costa Rica studies a new Water Law after 78 years

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    A project for a new water law tries to break through in Costa Rica after 78 years, in a context in which the water resource is increasingly valuable and in which there is criticism from environmental sectors for alleged setbacks in the text on the management and protection of the resource
    Read more

    Costa Rica Commits to Further Reduce its CO2 Emissions under the Paris Agreement

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is committed to generating maximum emissions of 9.11 million tons of carbon dioxide by 2030, which according to the Ministry of Environment...
    Read more

    Fake Turtle Eggs as Decoys to Track Poaching in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The phone rang as a tracker activated and a small circular blink appeared on the map. Helen Pheasey closely watched the point as it...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »