More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    Life Skills Are Formed From Childhood

    Through play, life skills are developed, useful to achieve greater personal fulfillment

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Life Skills Are Formed From Childhood

    From childhood, people develop useful skills to achieve a life of greater personal fulfillment, which in turn help to...
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    “Campo De Oro” In Costa Rica Has No Comparison

    Sale of seeds of the plant and sunflowers as such, seeks to provide a rich source for livestock
    Read more
    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Daniel Oduber Airport Recovers Pre-Pandemic Passenger Volume in June 2021

    Guanacaste consolidates its leadership as a destination desired by tourists visiting Costa Rica. Throughout the first half of the year, passenger traffic has grown steadily
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    From childhood, people develop useful skills to achieve a life of greater personal fulfillment, which in turn help to overcome challenges and unexpected circumstances. Some of them are empathy, confidence in one’s own abilities, being able to take on personal challenges and the ability to face fears or learn from mistakes and failures.

    These faculties are popularly called “life skills” and can be divided into three stages: the fundamental ones that are consolidated in the first five years of life, the essential ones that are formed between the 6 and 11 years and the strengthening of these in adolescence.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Life skills are being formed as a chain in which it is necessary to work on what is fundamental and essential to reach applied skills. Perception, motor skills, rhythm and language skills are included in the first stage; in the second, skills to memorize, analyze, make decisions, solve problems and develop empathy, while in the third, goals are established, decision making, healthy lifestyles, stress management, leadership and entrepreneurship.

    How to stimulate these skills in boys and girls

    There are ways to stimulate these skills in the lives of boys and girls, especially in their early stages of development, so here is a list of five steps to achieve it:

    Provoke play: Through play, children learn, model and rehearse situations that they will later face in real life. “Offer minors time and space to play freely, especially in situations that challenge them to use their imagination and creativity,” recommended the expert.

    Encourage art: In these types of activities, children can express their thoughts and feelings, regardless of the chosen artistic discipline. Theater, for example, contributes to attention and concentration skills, emotional management, empathy, and creativity.

    Early stimulation: Ensures the development of later essential and applied skills. Ways should be sought to stimulate cognitive, sensory, motor, and emotional skills.

    Learn about favorite hobbies: Maintaining good communication with children is vital to learning about favorite hobbies and interests. Give them spaces and opportunities such as groups, clubs, or sports teams to practice their favorite activities and deepen their interests from a life skills perspective; This will allow them to explore their talent and vocation.

    Staying informed: Life skills is a subject in development, so parents and caregivers of minors should learn about the subject so that they know how to strengthen good practices and how to stimulate the development of skills as much as possible these skills.

    Life skills are a topic that is currently in constant evolution and few psychology and personal development professionals doubt its enormous impact on decision-making capacity, critical thinking, interpersonal relationships, empathy and the emotional handling of people.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous article“Campo De Oro” In Costa Rica Has No Comparison
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TCRNTCRN STAFF -

    Life Skills Are Formed From Childhood

    From childhood, people develop useful skills to achieve a life of greater personal fulfillment, which in turn help to...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    “Campo De Oro” In Costa Rica Has No Comparison

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Sale of seeds of the plant and sunflowers as such, seeks to provide a rich source for livestock
    Read more

    Daniel Oduber Airport Recovers Pre-Pandemic Passenger Volume in June 2021

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Guanacaste consolidates its leadership as a destination desired by tourists visiting Costa Rica. Throughout the first half of the year, passenger traffic has grown steadily
    Read more

    Law Against Animal Abuse in Costa Rica Know Where And How To Report?

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    The law against animal abuse approved in early 2017 sentenced to jail and fines those who kill or mistreat animals
    Read more

    See the Tico Athletes Calendar in the coming Tokyo Olympic Games

    TCRN TCRN STAFF -
    Next Friday, July 23rd, the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games will officially open, a year later due to the COVID-19 Pandemic. They will be atypical...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER