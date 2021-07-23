More
    Isla del Coco: A Mysterious Wealth of Biodiversity

    Thousands of investigations have been carried out and no one has been able to decipher 100% its origin

    By TCRN STAFF
    Isla del Coco: A Mysterious Wealth of Biodiversity

    Isla del Coco is surrounded by the tides of the Pacific Ocean and belongs to Costa Rica,
    Isla del Coco is surrounded by the tides of the Pacific Ocean and belongs to Costa Rica, a country where its representatives have legislated to maintain the island as a national park, for more than 40 years.

    In order to go to the island, from the Pacific coast of Costa Rica, it takes approximately 40 hours by boat. Visiting this place is a unique experience, full of history, mystery and authentic biodiversity. Diving lovers can indulge themselves by appreciating the species of the sea, the colors, in short the richness in general, complement it.  This is an infinite natural space, which has been an inspiration for tourists, researchers and according to history, books and movies, even pirates.

    A strange figure near Coco’s Island

    A couple of years ago, a researcher revealed that, within the ocean near the island, there are curious lines. It is precisely from the coast of Costa Rica to Isla del Coco where triangular shapes can be seen, “like concrete buildings, looking tall”. Until today, nothing has been commented on the subject.

    Mysteries over 100 years old

    Jacques Cousteau, as one of the most transcendent sea explorers and researchers, once said that “Isla del Coco is the most beautiful island in the world; furthermore, it is one of the few places in the universe that has not suffered damage by human beings”.

    It was declared a national park by the Government of Costa Rica, which has generated great benefits. Among it has more than 200 waterfalls, underwater caves, and an immense marine fauna, from whales, white-fin sharks, and hammerheads.

    Treasure Island

    Precisely, in 1820, it is known that Peru was about to be liberated, since the Spanish army could not resist General San Martín and his men. The fall of the crown was inevitable and for now, the order was issued to remove all the wealth of Spain from Lima, including the gold that had been stolen from the Inca empire.

    In that same year (1820), the English captain William Thompson had the mission to transport 24 trunks from Peru to Mexico. He was not informed of all the valuable cargo content; even a group of Spanish officers came on board to guard the wealth.

    Somehow, Captain Thompson managed to find out what he was carrying, and once they had known what was inside the trunks, the Spanish custodians were thrown out to sea. Thompson already held the baton of the rich cargo and changed his course to Isla del Coco, where it is said that he buried the trunks.

    Playa del Coco family tours
    Playa del Coco family tours

    In the end, his crew was captured by a Spanish ship when they were going to Mexico. Since then, so many years have passed, thousands of expeditions have seeked the treasure, but they have not yet managed to find the wealth of Lima. In fact, books have been written with various theories and documentaries, even cartoons on the subject have been produced.

    There is an official document

    Among other things, it is known that the only official document on treasures on Coco’s Island, dates from the year 1919, by the historical section of the British Chancellery, filed as confidential.

    What has been done today with such a natural wealth?

    Regarding its natural wealth, the Government of Costa Rica has announced its interest in strengthening the program for the protection of marine and insular biodiversity of Isla del Coco, called it a ‘World Heritage Site’, and that this way it will face threats such as the illegal fishing, climate change, and pollution.

    All this, due to the great presence of terrestrial exotic species and the development of tourist activities in the surroundings of the island, the authorities also promote research and permanent monitoring of their attributes.

    More detailed information

    Cocos Island is located 532 km from the Pacific coast of the country and, after its creation as a National Park in 1978, it was declared a ‘World Heritage Site’ (1997), ‘Wetland of World Importance’ (1998), ‘Historic Architectural Heritage of the Coast Rica’ (2002), and ‘Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific’ (2004).

    SourceMaría Donaire/ TCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
