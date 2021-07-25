The Olympics Games Have Started! Costa Rica Says Present!

This Friday morning, the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was held where the Costa Rican representation proudly paraded. The country ranked 65th out of 204 countries in the entrance due to the way Costa Rica is written in Japanese and according to the order of the alphabet.

Andrea Vargas – announced weeks ago – carried the flag in her hands and led the national parade with judoka Ian Sancho. This was a provision of the International Olympic Committee that there should be two flag bearers presented by each country at the ceremony.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

The Costa Rican delegation that paraded was made up, in addition to Vargas and Sancho, by Noelia Vargas, Beatriz Padrón, Arnoldo Herrera, Leilani McGonagle and Brisa Hennessy. In addition, their trainers and mission chief Alexander Zamora participated.

Elegant delegation

The Costa Rican delegation participated in the ceremony dressed elegantly, but with a touch of innovation. “The jacket is of a blue Saharan type and made of Egyptian cotton, white shirts with blue stripes and white Ivory pants,” said the National Olympic Committee.

For women, the look is complemented by a contemporary design neck scarf, while men sport a tie and handkerchief on their jacket. The design was made by the Costa Rican Fabrizzio Berrocal.

First participation

Friday night the first Costa Rican competed in the games. It was Andrey Amador in cycling.

Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.