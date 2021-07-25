More
    The Olympics Games Have Started! Costa Rica Says Present!

    Andrea Vargas And Ian Sancho With The Honor Of Carrying The Costa Rican Flag

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    This Friday morning, the opening ceremony of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games was held where the Costa Rican representation proudly paraded. The country ranked 65th out of 204 countries in the entrance due to the way Costa Rica is written in Japanese and according to the order of the alphabet.

    Andrea Vargas – announced weeks ago – carried the flag in her hands and led the national parade with judoka Ian Sancho. This was a provision of the International Olympic Committee that there should be two flag bearers presented by each country at the ceremony.

    The Costa Rican delegation that paraded was made up, in addition to Vargas and Sancho, by Noelia Vargas, Beatriz Padrón, Arnoldo Herrera, Leilani McGonagle and Brisa Hennessy. In addition, their trainers and mission chief Alexander Zamora participated.

    Elegant delegation

    The Costa Rican delegation participated in the ceremony dressed elegantly, but with a touch of innovation. “The jacket is of a blue Saharan type and made of Egyptian cotton, white shirts with blue stripes and white Ivory pants,” said the National Olympic Committee.

    For women, the look is complemented by a contemporary design neck scarf, while men sport a tie and handkerchief on their jacket. The design was made by the Costa Rican Fabrizzio Berrocal.

    First participation

    Friday night the first Costa Rican competed in the games. It was Andrey Amador in cycling.

    SourceHermes Solano
    ViaBeleida Delgado
