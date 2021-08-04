More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Less Forest Fires Are Registered this Year in Costa Rica

    A very positive indicator for the country

    By TCRN STAFF
    9
    0

    Must Read

    Science & TechnologyGuillermo Agudelo -

    New Train Application Is Activated In Costa Rica

    From this past Monday, train users in Costa Rica have an easier way to know the schedules, stops, rates...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Less Forest Fires Are Registered this Year in Costa Rica

    forest
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica has 54 Species of Hummingbird, the Most Flower-Pollinating Bird in the World

    Costa Rica Rica has the privilege of being one of the countries on the continent where there are more...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Forest fires in Costa Rica decreased. This year the country registered the least amount of affected territory within the Protected Wild Areas (ASP) since 1998, in the so-called ‘fire season’. The 2020 season added 1,347 hectares affected within the ASPs, while this year it counted 845. Also, last year the System of Conservation Areas (SINAC) attended to 67 fires and in 2021, only 23.

    Regarding the affected areas outside the ASPs, 21,836 hectares were counted, which represents 11,070 hectares less than in 2020. “Having a record of less impact by forest fires is of the utmost importance. Although this season was very positive, each year the country will have more critical seasons due to climate change, which is modifying the structure and drying conditions of the vegetation, making it easier for them to burn with extreme fire behavior”, emphasized Luis Diego Román, coordinator of SINAC’s National Fire Management Program.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Causes of fires

    Vandalism, revenge, and house activities were the cause of 34% of forest fires registered in the 2021 season, followed by agricultural and pasture burning (31%), change in land use (13%) and burning of forest residues (8%). With these fires, the types of vegetation most affected at the national level are those with a low natural regeneration process, areas with grass and those with both trees and grass.

    According to the authorities of the Ministry of Environment and Energy (MINAE), the atypical rains that the country had in April -one of the most critical months-, helped to reduce the incidence; however, they also recognize the commitment of the SINAC forest firefighters, volunteers and contracted brigades.

    “All of them were essential to prevent more hectares from being affected, as well as the educational prevention actions that were carried out by SINAC”, said Rafael Gutiérrez, executive director of SINAC. The provinces with the highest record of hectares affected this year are: Guanacaste, Puntarenas, and Alajuela.

    https://gnosiscr.com/
    https://gnosiscr.com/
    [contact-form-7 404 "Not Found"]

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceMarianela Sanabria
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleCosta Rica has 54 Species of Hummingbird, the Most Flower-Pollinating Bird in the World
    Next articleNew Train Application Is Activated In Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    Comment moderation is enabled. Your comment may take some time to appear.

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    Science & TechnologyGuillermo Agudelo -

    New Train Application Is Activated In Costa Rica

    From this past Monday, train users in Costa Rica have an easier way to know the schedules, stops, rates...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica has 54 Species of Hummingbird, the Most Flower-Pollinating Bird in the World

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica Rica has the privilege of being one of the countries on the continent where there are more hummingbird species, with 54 species...
    Read more

    Visit the Pacific of Costa Rica: Whales Will Roam the South Zone Ocean until August

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Transient cetaceans of the Pacific travel the coasts of the southern part of the country in these months of July and August. The sighting...
    Read more

    Sunflowers of Costa Rica: With Breathtaking Colors to Amaze Your Senses

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Pital de San Carlos already has the first mega field of multicolored sunflowers in Costa Rica. This exhibition has more than 130 thousand sunflowers...
    Read more

    International Organizations Have Not Reached An Agreement On The Limit Of Global Warming

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    At the meeting on Environment, Climate and Energy held from July 23 to 25, in Italy, the G20 failed to reach an agreement in...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER