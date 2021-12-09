More
    Leonardo Di Caprio Spent “The Best Days Of His Life” On Cocos Island

    A key global activist in environmental issues

    By Beleida Delgado
    Beleida Delgado

    American actor Leonardo Di Caprio created quite a stir at COP26, where he was surrounded by a mass of fans and journalists while on his way to a meeting with Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado in the pavilion of the Royal Botanic Gardens in Kew (Real Kew Botanical Garden).

    # COP26 I met with @laurenepowell, we discussed the need to expand the protection of maritime corridors, highlighting Isla del Coco. @LeoDiCaprio was present, who said that the best 5 days of his life were spent in the “jewel”? of the Coco. Unique beauty in it? pic.twitter.com/WiZ2DXSOjV

    – Carlos Alvarado Quesada (@CarlosAlvQ) November 2, 2021

    On his way to meet the Costa Rican president, the Hollywood superstar was discovered by conference attendees, who quickly recognized and surrounded him, despite wearing sunglasses in an attempt to go unnoticed.

    Environmental concerns

    The American actor, known for his environmental concerns, was a key activist in the fight to save Cameroon’s Ebo forest from the mining industry, an initiative of which Kew was also a part.

    Exciting @ COP26 #ocean news today from #Colombia #CostaRica #Ecuador & #Panama, which announced plans to create a biosphere reserve linking up marine protected areas in the 4 countries. A big step toward fully protecting at least 30% of the ocean by 2030.Posted the actor/activists in his account.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaBeleida Delgado
