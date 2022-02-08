Learn More about Sustainable Soybean to Guarantee the World´s Food Supply

Did you know that since 1980, US soybean farmers have decreased soil erosion by 66%, reduced emissions by 42%, and increased land-use efficiency by 47%, while simultaneously increased production by 96%?

The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) anticipates a world population of 9.7 billion people by 2050. Looking at the present, the 2020 Global Nutrition Report shows that one in nine people worldwide world is malnourished: one in three is overweight or obese; nearly one in four children under the age of 5 faces stunted growth due to malnutrition; and moderate or severe food insecurity affects almost a third of the population in Latin America, more than half of the population in Africa, and a fifth in Asia.

It is in this context that access to high-quality protein will be key to ensuring good nutrition for people and animals, as well as for the health of the planet. Soy is a complete protein that has the three macronutrients necessary for good nutrition and is also rich in fiber, vitamins and minerals. Sustainable American soybeans also contribute to food security for a growing population, while helping preserve the environment with less saturated fat.

The sustainable soybean value chain

Soybean as a solution begins with American farmers, who ensure sustainable planting, growing and harvesting through agricultural practices such as buffers, conservation tillage, pest management, water management, nutrient management and cover crops that preserve the upper layer of the soil, while capturing even more carbon from the atmosphere. These methods, among others, allow farmers to use less water, prevent soil erosion and reduce energy use, and this is only the beginning of the value chain.

The US Soybean Export Council (USSEC) provides trade and technical assistance to processing companies and consumers of US soybeans and soybean products. Collaboration with multiple international organizations and directly with companies from the various agribusiness sectors in the world, allows it to fulfill its mission of optimizing the use and value of U.S. soybeans in international markets, satisfying the needs of its members and global clients.

In Costa Rica

USSEC is currently working in Costa Rica, and in the Latin American region, to promote the benefits of sustainable production with importers, processors, and grinders, as well as educate consumers that they can purchase products that contain sustainably grown soy.

Close to half of US soybean shipments to the rest of the Americas are verified as sustainable under the SSAP. In Costa Rica, INOLASA has this seal that also endorses its commitment to global sustainability as a fundamental part of its value chain.