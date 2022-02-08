More
    “Musical Composition” Becomes the Career with Highest Admission Grade at the University Of Costa Rica

    The UCR will start 100% in-person classes starting on March 28th

    By TCRN STAFF
    For the first time in years, a career in the health area does not lead the ranking of the highest admission grades of the University of Costa Rica (UCR). According to data released this week by the UCR, Musical Composition was the option with the highest level, demanding a grade of 718.55 out of 800.

    Further down the table appeared Medicine and Microbiology, with 715.57 and 709.74 respectively. These two careers are among the most sought after by first-time students and traditionally have the highest minimum qualification. Imaging (702.28) and Computing (661.41) completed the ranking of the first 5 options. Engineering and communication careers were also in the lead.

    UCR expects 9,500 new students

    A total of 55,999 people had begun the process to enter the UCR in 2022. Of these, 44,717 passed the admission exam filter to be able to compete for a career. The results already ensured a place for 8,742 students and 748 more spaces will be distributed through “fair admission”. Under this figure, it is sought to give quotas to young people from schools or educational systems with few possibilities of income. In total, the UCR then expects some 9,500 new students.

    In-person classes

    After the admission and enrollment process, the UCR will start 100% in-person classes starting on March 28th. Just that day marks 2 years since classes were canceled due to the pandemic.

