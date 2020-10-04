The Ministry of Public Education (MEP) will value maintaining 60 % as a minimum grade in 2021 to pass the school year, as it is in the present, this analysis comes as a result of the effects of the Pandemic on education.

55% of the students’ grade would be based on the work they do from home, while the other components comprise the remaining 45%. Of that total percentage, students must earn a minimum of 60 to advance to the next educational level.

The academic vice minister of the MEP, Melania Brenes, commented that it will be the behavior of the Pandemic that will lead the institution to assess whether or not this same strategy is maintained the next academic year.

Additionally, Brenes recalled that the school year is designed so that students who obtain a grade lower than 60% in basic subjects can undergo a strategy that allows them to still pass the year.

However, the official was emphatic that those in the last year of high school all subjects must be passed in order to advance to the university. About 50,000 students could complete high school this year and enter university for 2021.