Vietnam closed today with a thousand cases of Covid-19, but that number grew at the expense of five nationals recently returned from France. This past weekend the country extended the chain of days without community infections to 25: the 27 patients reported since September 2 are Vietnamese repatriated from other nations, which corroborates that the second wave of contagion is under control.

Meanwhile, the sequence of days without deaths due to the novel Coronavirus was extended to 24, as the figure remained at 35. The commission in charge of containing the Pandemic confirmed that the number of recovered amounts to 1000, just over 94 percent of the total. The figure could grow in the coming days because among those still hospitalized, 26 tested negative for two or three tests for SARS-CoV-2.

Very low count

Until the past month Vietnam only reported 417 illnesses, zero deaths and 99 days without internal transmissions, but on that date there was an outbreak of the disease in the central city of Da Nang that spread to other areas and triggered the figures to the present.

But the epidemiological situation there and in the rest of the national territory is already under control and the country is entering a phase of ‘new normality‘ that goes through the progressive relaxation of confinement measures and the revival of economic and social activities.