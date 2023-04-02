Learn More about Hair Graft Techniques!

Hair graft surgery is a procedure that moves hair follicles from one part of the body to another. The goal of this procedure is to restore or improve the appearance of your hair by moving it from an area with little or no loss to an area where you are experiencing hair loss.

WHAT ARE THE BENEFITS OF HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY?

Hair grafting can be used to treat male pattern baldness (MPB), female pattern baldness (FPB), alopecia areata, and other conditions that cause baldness on the scalp or body. In some cases, people choose to have cosmetic procedures like laser treatments or chemical peels instead of surgery because they do not want their scars to be visible in public places like pools and beaches, but these treatments are not permanent solutions for the hair problem.

THE BENEFITS OF HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY INCLUDE:

Hair restoration- If you have lost your hair due to genetics, stress, or age, you may be able to restore it with a transplant. The procedure can also help people whose hair is thinning due to male pattern baldness or other conditions.

Esthetic improvement- Hair grafts can make a world of difference in the way you look and feel about yourself by giving you fuller, more youthful-looking hair on your head and face (including your eyebrows). This can increase self-esteem and confidence, as well as improve social interactions with others who notice the change in appearance from before the procedure to after it is completed over time. Generally, this takes about 6 months after each treatment session is completed.

WHO IS A CANDIDATE FOR HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY?

Hair graft surgery is a good option for men and women who have experienced hair loss due to male pattern baldness, female pattern baldness, or other causes.

The most important factors in determining if you are a good candidate for hair transplant surgery include:

Age- The technology of these procedures has advanced remarkably in recent times and age patterns are defined by the specialist in charge. However, it is believed that the best chance of success comes between the ages of 30 and 50.

Pattern baldness- If your pattern baldness is diffuse (everywhere), then transplantation will probably be helpful; if it is concentrated along one side of the head but not the other side (as it would with male pattern alopecia), transplants may not be as effective because there will not be enough donor area available to take the grafts without damaging crucial frontal hairs in the middle where they are needed most, and this could result in further hair loss down the road!

WHAT IS THE HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY PROCEDURE?

The popularity of these transplants is notable, since more and more people want to undergo these procedures and change their appearance remarkably.

THERE ARE 3 MAIN TYPES OF HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY:

1. Follicular unit extraction (FUE). This method uses a small punch to extract individual follicles from the donor area, which are then transplanted to the bald area.

2. Follicular unit transplantation (FUT). In this procedure, a strip of skin containing hair follicles is removed from the back or side of the head and transplanted to bald areas. Scarring from this type of surgery can be significant, but it usually fades over time as new hair grows in its place.

3. Extraction of strips. This involves removing a full strip of tissue from the scalp of the head and dividing it into sections before implanting each section individually into bald areas or scars left by previous surgeries.

WHAT ARE THE RISKS AND SIDE EFFECTS OF HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY?

Infection- It is a rare but serious complication that can occur after hair graft surgery. It is important to follow your doctor’s instructions to keep your incisions clean and prevent infection by not rubbing or touching the areas where they were made. If it becomes infected, it can cause swelling, redness, and pain around the incision site, as well as fever or chills. If you notice any signs of infection after your procedure, even if it seems mild, call your doctor right away so he or she can prescribe antibiotics or other medications as needed.

WHAT IS THE RECOVERY PROCESS AFTER HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY?

The recovery process, after hair transplant surgery, is a crucial part of the overall experience. You will spend the first few days recovering from the procedure, but as soon as you are able to move about and take care of yourself, there are things that can help speed up the healing process:

Pain management- Your doctor will prescribe it.

Postoperative care- During this period of time (which usually lasts about two weeks), it is important not only to rest, but also to keep your head elevated above the level of your heart whenever possible. This position helps reduce swelling around the incisions made during surgery by keeping blood flowing away from them, instead of pooling there as it would if gravity were allowed to pull us naturally all day, every day, without fail!

Use of antibiotics- You may also be given antibiotics before you leave the hospital/clinic/surgeon’s office, etc.

WHAT IS THE COST OF HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY?

The cost of hair graft surgery varies based on a number of factors, including:

•The type of procedure performed- For example, FUE (Follicular Unit Extraction) is usually less expensive than FUT (Follicular Unit Transplantation).

•How many grafts are needed for the desired results- If you have a large bald spot on top of your head, you will need more grafts than someone who only needs a few touch-ups around the temples or along the hairline.

•The level of experience of your surgeon and the members of his team- More experienced surgeons tend to charge more because they know what they are doing and can do it faster without making mistakes that could lead to additional costs in the future (such as needing another surgery).

WHAT ARE THE ALTERNATIVES TO HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY?

If you are not ready to have surgery, there are other options that can help. One of them is the hairpieces. These are made from real human hair and are attached to the scalp with adhesives or clips. They come in different sizes, colors, and styles, so they look natural when worn by people who want fuller hair without surgery.

Another alternative is to use medications that promote hair growth such as minoxidil (Rogaine) and finasteride (Propecia). These drugs work best when combined with other treatments such as laser therapy or PRP injections because they only treat baldness at its root: lack of blood flow to the follicles due to DHT buildup in the scalp tissue with the time due to genetics, or the aging process itself rather than directly stimulating new growth from within each individual strand, just as transplants do.

WHAT ARE THE RESULTS OF HAIR TRANSPLANT SURGERY?

Hair transplant surgery is a procedure that involves removing hair from the back of the head and placing it in the areas where you have lost hair. The transplanted hair will grow as usual, but it may take some time to see the results.

THE RESULTS OF THIS SURGERY DEPEND ON SEVERAL FACTORS:

• The amount of donor hair available for transplantation (the more, the better).

• The quality of the grafts (how many hairs were successfully transplanted).

• The age and genetics of the patient.

CONCLUSION

In the past, this type of surgery was done with large grafts that were transplanted one at a time into the bald area. Current techniques allow smaller grafts to be transplanted together in groups called follicular units (FU). This set of techniques results in more natural-looking results because they are laid as they naturally grow on the head, not as individual hairs, but as small groups or clusters.

BENEFITS INCLUDE:

• Less discomfort during recovery compared to other surgical techniques because sutures do not need to be removed after surgery.

• Less scarring than traditional methods.

• Quicker return to normal activities after surgery because no stitches or staples are needed to close the incisions.

• Greater flexibility regarding donor site location options due to minimal damage caused during the extraction process.