Today it is a shame to have to make it known that bees, like other important pollinators, are increasingly threatened, and this largely a consequence of human activity.

Pollination is a fundamental process for the survival of ecosystems as well as for the production and reproduction of many crops and wild plants.

To raise awareness about the importance of pollinators, the threats they face, and their contribution to sustainable development, the United Nations (UN) has declared May 20 as World Bee Day.

In this celebration, the first national bee count arises in Costa Rica.

We are all important to carry out this initiative that is part of the first national count of bee since initiatives like this are the best way to celebrate bees. That is why we extend the invitation to do bubble science every bee how much.

What do I need to participate in?

What is buzzing in your backyard or garden? Get out there and watch during the 2021 National Bee Count. This initiative will take place between May 20th-23rd. And you can be part of it through simple steps.

• From May 20th to 23rd, 2021 choose a sunny or at least dry day and reserve half an hour. Review the guide 10 species of bees for the national count.

• Take a walk through your garden or green area and I registered just at that moment the types and quantities that I observed in the guide 10 species of bees or directly in the online form and if you have any questions do not worry, this is the option to differentiate their flies and wasps or select unknown.

Register your participation and enter the results of the observations through the following link: https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSf5a3AHEcHxLgHFgFqNXLZSKN2V_PI0MtUkKOGCF8J5m8t68w/viewform?usp=send_form