More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Costa Rican Beekeepers Alert About Possible Extinction of All Bees in Less than 15 Years

    Pesticides are irreversibly depleting the insect’s population

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Promoters of the First Menstrual Cup Produced in Costa Rica Seek Support for Brand Expansion

    Angie Sánchez and Laura Gutiérrez, two young Costa Rican promoters of the first menstrual cup made in the country,...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rican Beekeepers Alert About Possible Extinction of All Bees in Less than 15 Years

    In a petition addressed to President Carlos Alvarado and to heads of Agriculture, Health and Environment, the Costa Rican...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Thick Layers of Ash Cover Caribbean Island of San Vicente After a Volcanic Eruption

    Ash covered much of the Caribbean island of San Vicente on Saturday and the smell of sulfur permeated the...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    In a petition addressed to President Carlos Alvarado and to heads of Agriculture, Health and Environment, the Costa Rican Beekeepers Association requests the prohibition of the powerful insecticide Fipronil, because, if not, the poisoning death rate registered during the last twelve months in Costa Rica will continues and by the year 2035 all the bees would have disappeared in our country”.

    With that clarity, the National Chamber for the Promotion of Beekeeping denounced the reality of the use of the dangerous insecticide Fipronil in crops in the country. In the petition sent to President Alvarado, requesting the prohibition of this poison, the Chamber also pointed out that between 2010 and 2020 2,200 hives were lost in the Los Santos Zone alone. In fact, last year there were approximately 30 massive bee poisoning events, each of which cost the lives of about three million insects. In other words, an average of 250 thousand bees per day died from agrochemical poisoning.

    Juan Bautista Alvarado, President of the Chamber, explained that these numbers come from the monitoring carried out by the beekeepers themselves in the Los Santos area and, regarding the extermination that they announce at the national level, explained that they are numbers prepared by the Chamber itself from the reports of its associates.

    He also observed that when it comes to these hive poisoning events, “there is a lot of mistrust on the part of beekeepers in both the administrative and judicial systems, so there are many people who have not reported.” However, he explained that last year ten such events were reported to the National Animal Health Service (Senasa).

    Main culprit

    That institution took samples of dead bees, analyzed them in the laboratory and of the ten samplings, in nine, Fipronil venom was determined as the only cause of death of the bees. As he recalled, in the remaining case it was not possible to determine specifically that it was the culprit, but neither was it excluded as a cause. “So the massacre that we are experiencing in the country is of these dimensions,” he denounced.

    Latent danger

    The petition, which on April 7th also reached the hands of the Minister of Agriculture and Livestock, Renato Alvarado; the Chief of Health, Daniel Salas and the Minister of Environment and Energy, Andrea Meza, in reality what they are is asking is a commitment assumed by the current administration and be made concrete.

    “We are giving the government all the explanation,” said the beekeeper, as the letter contains enough legal arguments to be the basis for a decree. “We had been told by Carlos Alvarado’s environmental advisers that the government was going to ban Fipronil at the beginning of the year, but when Easter arrived and went, we considered it necessary to send the request to tell the government what has to be done”.

    The letter recalls the right to “a healthy and ecologically balanced environment” enshrined in Article 50 of the Constitution, as well as Costa Rica’s membership of a series of international treaties on the control of dangerous substances and agrochemicals.

    The reality of bees and the environment

    Regarding the reality of bees, the Chamber reminded the heads of the current administration that the ecological function of pollination carried out by bees is of central importance, since “if the plant-pollinator interaction is broken, hundreds of fruits, vegetables and legumes that are part of the current nutritional chain could not be harvested ”.

    They seriously denounce that in Costa Rica Fipronil has been used since 1995 and is currently present in many commercial presentations for different groups of pests and crops. The National Chamber for the Promotion of Beekeeping also cites various scientific studies, according to which it is an insecticide that, in addition to its special impact on bees, also affects fish and birds. At the same time it is considered systemic, that is, it moves to the different tissues of plants, nectar and pollen.

    Neonicotinoids

    It should be remembered that the danger that agrochemicals known as Neonicotinoids pose to bees has been widely reported. In this sense, the beekeeper Alvarado explained that fipronil is considered lethal, that is, it “kills at once”; while neonicotinoids are sublethal, they “slowly kill”.

    On the other hand, as President of the Beekeeping Chamber, he indicated that “there needs to be a higher level of coordination between the Ministry of the Environment and the Ministry of Agriculture, so they don’t overrule each other.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceVinicio Chacon
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleThick Layers of Ash Cover Caribbean Island of San Vicente After a Volcanic Eruption
    Next articlePromoters of the First Menstrual Cup Produced in Costa Rica Seek Support for Brand Expansion
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    Promoters of the First Menstrual Cup Produced in Costa Rica Seek Support for Brand Expansion

    Angie Sánchez and Laura Gutiérrez, two young Costa Rican promoters of the first menstrual cup made in the country,...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Thick Layers of Ash Cover Caribbean Island of San Vicente After a Volcanic Eruption

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Ash covered much of the Caribbean island of San Vicente on Saturday and the smell of sulfur permeated the air after a series of...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Advances in the Implementation of Artificial Intelligence for Sustainable Forest Management

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Under the slogan of exchanging experiences on how the use of Artificial Intelligence can contribute to the sustainable and responsible management of forestry operations,...
    Read more

    Costa Rica, the Giant of Clean Energy, Ocean Protection and Decarbonization

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica does not like to talk much, it likes to lead by example, were the words of the young President of Costa Rica,...
    Read more

    The Children’s Movie that Infuriates Canada’s Oil Industry

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The Canadian Energy Center, funded by the province of Alberta, launches a campaign targeting Netflix because it claims that the movie “Bigfoot Family” shows...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »