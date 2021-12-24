Job Choices with Math Degree in Costa Rica

When it comes to studying, it’s always hard to choose what degree to get. In this article, we will consider some benefits of Maths programs and discuss what career options Maths graduates have.

Advantages of a Mathematics Major

If you are good at math, you should consider majoring in this subject. Many people have a common misconception that a major in math is useless if you don’t plan to teach this discipline. But in reality, there are numerous exciting and lucrative jobs for people with degrees in math. Before you learn about them, read more about the pros of studying math except for great career prospects.

FIrst of all, it’s a great way to develop an analytical mind. By improving your analytical skills, you can learn to pay attention to all the assumptions included in a given situation as well as to break down complicated problems into a series of manageable steps. Also, you can build the habit of critical thinking, which means that you’ll be able to test your own conclusions in order to make sure they are based on sufficient data and appropriate reasoning. Those skills are vital for a successful career in any field and highly valued by employers. Of course, studying math may be a real challenge for you. But luckily there are a lot of helpful online resources with right solving equations and inequalities, where students can get an idea of how to deal with their homework. No matter what difficulties you face in college, you can always find a way to tackle them on the web. And this is actually another benefit of studying math — it teaches you to solve real-world problems. A degree in mathematics can also be a signal to a potential employer that you are able to learn analytical procedures required in a given job position, even if they are not specifically mathematical.

Fields that Involve Math

It would be fair to say that almost every job involves mathematical concepts to some extent. However, their type varies from basic addition and subtraction to more complex algebra and statistics. According to some statistical findings, nearly 94% of all workers use some sort of math in their jobs, while about 68% turn to fractions, percentages and decimals. Surveys showed that over a third of blue-collar workers use basic algebra at work and 29% use trigonometry and geometry. Finally, almost 5% of all employers use calculus. As you see, math skills are a must for almost everybody at their workplace.

Being important in many careers, math is especially needed for the technology, science and engineering professions. A degree in math is a springboard to a broad spectrum of highly rewarding careers. It doesn’t really matter whether you want to focus on theoretical or applied mathematics because most importantly is that you develop analytical and quantitative skills in any program. And those are very valuable assets for most employers.

What Jobs to Choose with a Math Degree?

Data scientist

The job of data analysts is to extract useful insights from complex sets of data. They also must build new algorithms and develop analytical tools to solve acute business problems. Note that to obtain a position as a data scientist, you need at least a master’s degree in math. By the way, according to the CareerCast.com survey, the job of a data scientist tops the list of rewarding careers.

Algorithms engineer

If you can boast of an in-depth understanding of both math and technology, you have all chances to build a successful career as an algorithms engineer. This professional develops detailed programs telling computers how to operate step-by-step. They design algorithms for various purposes, from recognizing biometric fingerprints to automated driving.

Quantitative financial analyst

Sometimes, these professionals are called simply “quants”. Their goal is to create sophisticated models helping organizations reduce risks, price securities and increase profits. The majority of “quants” positions involve computer coding, so you must be good at it. Most importantly, you must be capable of questioning assumptions and digging deep into data. To become a better expert, you could also take finance courses alongside training in calculus, statistics, and probability.

Statistician

Statisticians are specialists that gather and analyze large amounts of data to identify trends. They also need to come up with the most efficient methods for collecting data. Those may include experiments, surveys and questionnaires. Statisticians are employed at government organizations, insurance agencies, research institutions and pharmaceutical companies.

Financial planner

If you want to help other people meet their financial objectives and manage their expenses, you should become a financial planner. This specialist can assist in setting up a fund or structure client’s finances for retirement. Apart from having great mathematical skills, one must be good at communication to establish trust with partners and attract more clients.

Economist

The job of economists is focused around studying market data and explaining economic trends by using mathematical models and statistical analysis. These professionals monitor market conditions in order to help businesses boost their profits. Some of them work for governmental organizations, analyzing issues related to taxes, employment and interest rates. This occupation is a perfect fit for those who are interested in doing research.

Mathematical modeler

Mathematical modelers build computer simulations that explore processes, project possible results and predict trends. They can work in a wide range of fields, from animation design and game development to biological research and aerospace engineering. To complete this kind of work, you need at least a master’s degree in mathematics.

Final thoughts

People looking for job opportunities in Costa Rica have a wide range of choices. Those who own a degree in mathematics can get a role of a data scientist, algorithms engineer, quantitative financial analyst, statistician, financial planner, economist or a mathematical modeler. And these are not all the options available on the job market. Hopefully, this article has inspired you to pursue a math degree.

Paul Calderon is a professor of Mathematics at one of the leading universities in Costa Rica. He believes that pursuing a degree in Maths is a great academic choice to make. Paul is passionate about his discipline and he does his best to help students get absorbed by it.

