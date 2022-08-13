Jaco, the Tico capital of the Pacific Coast

Jaco, Costa Rica has been the focal point of the Central Pacific Coast for a couple of decades; So much so that it attracts surfers, beachgoers and those looking for a shopping, swimming and nightlife combination. Jaco is located in the province of Puntarenas, less than an hour from San José, making it the closest beach to the capital. It has an incredible variety of restaurants, hotels, lounges and clubs, and some of the biggest waves in the country.

Puntarenas

So much to do in Jaco

Jaco, Costa Rica is the quintessential surfer’s beach; its waves never disappoint avid surfers! Surfers can ride their adrenaline to the town of Jaco, with an abundance of nightlife and restaurants.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Jaco is also close to other famous surfing beaches like: Playa Hermosa 6 miles north of Jaco, known for world class surfing. Hermosa hosts an annual surf convention. South of Jaco is Playa Herradura, home to Los Sueños and also Jaco Costa Rica’s fantastic surf breaks.

Jaco offers much more than just great waves! You can also see crocodiles in the Tárcoles River, and visit the Carara Biological Reserve and National Park, an incredible nesting place for the beautiful scarlet macaw. You can also enjoy other activities such as horseback riding, hiking, river kayaking and canopy.

Canopy trip in Costa Rica

Where to stay in Jaco

Jaco is one of the beaches in Costa Rica with the most hotel and restaurant options! This means that everyone can find what they are looking for! Whether you’re looking for a secluded boutique hotel, an all-inclusive, or a 5-star resort, Jaco has it all!

Jaco has something for everyone

With its close proximity to San Jose, its fantastic waves, national parks, and an incredible variety of hotels, restaurants, and shops, Jaco has something for everyone. Whether you’re a part animal or a lover of natural beauty, Jaco won’t let you down.

While the surf is exceptional, swimmers will find it safer at the southern or northern points of the beach. There are less strong currents in these areas. These points are also much more picturesque! Jaco is also a good starting point on your way to the southern region of the country, or on your way to discover some other Costa Rican beaches! Jaco Costa Rica is ideal for individual surfers, avid travelers, and families.