Costa Rica is a well-known travel destination. The country features wonderful landscapes starting with beaches and finishing with mountains. Incredible rain and cloud forests impress locals and tourists from all around the world. Costa Rica is famous for a perfect and varied climate, flora, and fauna. How can such beauty exist?! Besides, Costa Rica is a famous students destination. The country has a lot to offer to international students. Fun adventures, travel, new unique experiences are the main reasons to study in Costa Rica.

Discover the most interesting facts about Costa Rica. After reading this article, Costa Rica will be on the travel bucket list.

The national currency is one of the most colorful

If you check cash of Costa Rica, you will be amazed to see beautiful landscapes and unique animals, which are selected from the vast biodiversity. You can see the following animals: the white-tailed deer, capuchin monkey, sloth, blue morpho butterfly, etc.

Nicoya is included in Top 5 Blue Zones

Nicoya is located on the western coast of Costa Rica. It is Blue Zone, which means that the majority of local people who live there reach 100 years old staying active and in a sound health state.

Locals are called Ticas or Ticos

People from Costa Rica have affectionate nicknames “Tico” or “Tica”. This nickname is born from a mannerism of ending diminutives with “Tico”, as in “chiquitico”.

The beach Bahia Ballena looks like a whale’s tail

One of the world-known and popular beach of Costa Rica is called Whale Bay or Bahia Ballena. If you look at the beach from above, it has the shape of a whale’s tail. Do you know that this is a famous destination to watch whales?

5 % of the biodiversity of our planet is concentrated in Costa Rica

When you hear that the biodiversity of Costa Rica is enormous, it is not a joke. 5 % of world biodiversity is here. That is why if you love wildlife, you found the perfect destination!

Unusual sunrises and sunsets are only in Costa Rica

There are many reasons why the beaches of Costa Rica are world-renowned. There is one fact, which makes this country very special. People can watch the sunrises from the horizon on the beautiful Caribbean coast and enjoy it falling on a beach on the Pacific coast. Such a miracle in one day!

Costa Rica is the country without an army

Since 1948 Costa Rica has boasted the absence of any military. It happened after the country was abolished in the victory in the civil war.

99% of Costa Rica’s electricity is generated using renewable energy

Costa Rica generates its energy using five renewable sources, which are hydropower, wind, geothermal energy, biomass, and solar.

There are five volcanoes

All five volcanoes in Costa Rica are active. They are known as the Poás, the Irazú, the Arenal, the Rincón de la Vieja, and the Turrialba. You must see them at least once in your life!

The happiest people live in Costa Rica

There is no surprise to discover where the happiest people live. Costa Rica is a tine jewel in Central America. It is so beautiful that it is even difficult to believe it is real.