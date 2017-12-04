28 Acres (116,420 m2) of titled property and 14 Acres (55,733 m2) of concession land that is 200 meters from the ocean, just steps away from the beautiful Hermosa Beach at Marino Ballena National Park. 80% of the titled land is useable and suitable for development. The options to maximize your return on investment are endless, for example:

Maximize the build out using a mix of towers and lots in the condominium. Subdivide the property into 50+ lots in the condominium. Subdivide the property into 4 large estate sized parcels. Keep the whole property and enjoy it yourself as a private horse & cattle ranch with a hacienda.

Own Titled Land as Close to the Beach as You Can Get in Uvita

The location is ideal for a large residential project as the property directly borders the beach “public zone”. With location being the primary factor in setting a property’s value, you simply cannot find this much contiguous titled land any closer to the beach in the Uvita area. A public road directly in front of the property will take you to rainforest nature trails that open up to miles of secluded tropical beach. The beach is calm and located just inside the northern tip of the famous Marino Ballena Whale’s Tail reef formation.

When we emerged from the rainforest trail, we could not find a single footprint in the sand for as far as the eye could see! Horseback riding here is unforgettable with serene rainforest trail riding to exhilarating gallops down the beach. We could not think of a better location for someone looking for a private ranch by the beach. Of course, this is also a highlight for marketing a residential development by the beach. Uvita is growing by leaps and bounds and this location has everything people moving to the area are looking for.

Large 3 Bedroom Home With Completed Pool Area That Could Be Utilized In Multiple Ways

The property also includes a 75% completed 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathroom home with finished pool totaling 5,000 feet2 of construction. The pool area is complete and a few finishing touches could transform the home to be used perfectly as a personal residence, a clubhouse, or a sales center for a large residential project.

Internal roads with drainage, electricity, water and an entrance feature with guard house are all in place. Access to and around the property is very easy with no hills to navigate.

Perfect Opportunity For A Residential Beach Side Development

Properties by the beach with this quality of infrastructure do not come around often. This is an ideal location for a residential beachside development. Everything is in place and construction is ready to roll.

Amenities Patio/Deck Swimming Pool

