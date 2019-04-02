Today, at 7:44 am, an intense earthquake shook much of the national territory of Costa Rica.

The tremor that, according to OVSICORI, had a 5.4, originated in 5.7 kilometers southwest of Finca Fifty-One; Panama, it occurred with a depth of 10 kilometers.

Other towns near the epicenter are 6.1 kilometers, Southwest of Guabito; Panama, 6.5 kilometers Southwest of Sixaola, Talamanca, Limón, Costa Rica. According to reports from users in networks, the earthquake was felt in San José, Alajuela, Heredia, Cartago.