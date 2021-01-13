Offering the original gastronomy of Tico indigenous peoples, with flavors full of history, healthy food and hand in hand with the environment, gave rise to the virtual restaurant, Cuchara Ulùkichawak.

Andrea Sánchez and Vanessa Vega are the owners of this venture; both indigenous Bribri. In their menu they offer dishes such as Guacho, with smoked meat from Kró (chicken), roasted bananas with chicharrones from Köchi (pork) and casado with chicharrones (fried pork), all accompanied with rice, tender beans, palm hearts, minced meat, yucca and yam, among others. All the products are organic and chemical-free, brought directly from the Mlusidioñank farm and the Kabata Konana Estanco of Cabécares women from Talamanca.

Traditions passed on through generations

“We are inspired by the recipes of our Bribris mothers, grandmothers and great-grandmothers. It is a meal that connects us with our worldview, identity and culture, which allows us to enjoy a historical experience of flavors”, Vega commented.

The name of the enterprise comes from the Vega clan, called Ulùkichawak, which means “raft root”. The clans are the representation of the different indigenous groups, whose descent is traced through the mothers. “All our food containers are biodegradable and compostable, and are made from bagasse from sugarcane, as part of our environmental commitment,” Sánchez clarified.

To schedule your orders and deliver to work or home, you can do so through the WhatsApp number 8737-2679. Cuchara Ulùkichawak opens from Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., and for now they cover the Greater Metropolitan Area, but if you wish, you can pick up your order in Sabana Sur. For more information you can visit the Facebook page Cuchara Ulùkichawak.