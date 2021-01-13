Liberia Receives Two new Air Routes from San Francisco and Los Angeles

The Daniel Oduber Quirós International Airport in Liberia, Guanacaste received this weekend two new routes from the United Airlines airline from the metropolitan cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles, United States. In addition, it served four flights that were suspended due to the Pandemic of the airlines KLM, Delta Airlines, West Jet and United Airlines.

The inaugural flight of UA Los Angeles – Liberia arrived on Friday the 8th at 3:50 p.m. while on Saturday the 9th at 9:10 p.m. the flight that will connect the Californian city of San Francisco with Guanacaste landed.

The routes that resumed operations are KLM from Amsterdam (Tuesday – Friday – Sunday), on January 5, and this Saturday, January 9, Delta Airlines from Los Angeles; West Jet from the Canadian city of Calgary and United Airlines from Chicago.

With great hope



“In each of these flights comes hope for Costa Rica, whose economic recovery on the coasts and in rural areas is closely linked to tourism,” said Gustavo J. Segura, Rector Minister of Tourism.

César Jaramillo, general manager of CORIPORT, the airport’s management company, expressed the effort they have made in partnership with the Government to gradually reactivate the operations of that port of entry.

“Starting 2021 with the announcement of two new United flights is a great achievement because it connects us directly with the cities of San Francisco and Los Angeles, considered strategic focuses for attracting tourism. We maintain the application of strict health protocols that guarantee safe transit of passengers and collaborators”, added Jaramillo.

According to ICT studies, San Francisco and Los Angeles occupy the second and third place in the “top 3” of the large cities or metropolitan areas of the United States with the highest concentration of tourists interested in traveling to Costa Rica: tourists with the profile we are looking for, love for nature, culture and sustainability.