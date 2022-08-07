More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    Increase In Jobs Does Not Necessarily Reduce Gender Gap in Costa Rica
    According to Chamber of Commerce

    According to Chamber of Commerce

    By TCRN STAFF
    2
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Breaking the historical disadvantage that women have faced compared to men in the Costa Rican workforce is one of the country’s challenges for which the public and private sectors must unite under the same purpose, concludes a study carried out by the Chamber of Commerce.

    Among the aspects to be improved in terms of the situation of women in employment and the economy in general, it is worth mentioning that the increase in jobs goes hand in hand with gender parity, given the marked and long-lasting difference in the workforce, up to 500,000 fewer women compared to the male presence; something that will take a long time to solve, says the report.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    In this context, it is necessary to promote incentives so that more women join the workforce in various areas of industry, commerce, services and qualified positions, among others.

    The historical lack of access of women to old-age pensions means that they currently face problems leaving the labor force at advanced ages was another of the findings of this analysis of the evolution of labor gaps in the last ten years, in which data such as unemployment, retirement, economic crises and acquired education tools, among others, were taken into account.

    Promoting a series of measures

    The Chamber of Commerce has been promoting a series of measures to enhance female participation in the economy, such as the Care Network, developing a STEM training approach for women, promoting equality in decision-making positions and equal opportunities in the recruitment and staff selection.

    resonance, coworking Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. We are co-creating an inspired and integrative community, committed to working, living and learning together. We resonate with that deep longing to belong to the hive and the desire to live the highest version of ourselves in service.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceAndrei Siles
    ViaWilmer Useche
    Previous articleBiodiversity in Costa Rica: A History with Data for the Protection of Forest Species
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Biodiversity in Costa Rica: A History with Data for the Protection of Forest Species

    Costa Rica is considered one of the most biodiverse countries. Thanks to its privileged geographical location in Central America and the presence of tropical forest climates with mountain ranges
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER