Breaking the historical disadvantage that women have faced compared to men in the Costa Rican workforce is one of the country’s challenges for which the public and private sectors must unite under the same purpose, concludes a study carried out by the Chamber of Commerce.

Among the aspects to be improved in terms of the situation of women in employment and the economy in general, it is worth mentioning that the increase in jobs goes hand in hand with gender parity, given the marked and long-lasting difference in the workforce, up to 500,000 fewer women compared to the male presence; something that will take a long time to solve, says the report.

In this context, it is necessary to promote incentives so that more women join the workforce in various areas of industry, commerce, services and qualified positions, among others.

The historical lack of access of women to old-age pensions means that they currently face problems leaving the labor force at advanced ages was another of the findings of this analysis of the evolution of labor gaps in the last ten years, in which data such as unemployment, retirement, economic crises and acquired education tools, among others, were taken into account.

Promoting a series of measures

The Chamber of Commerce has been promoting a series of measures to enhance female participation in the economy, such as the Care Network, developing a STEM training approach for women, promoting equality in decision-making positions and equal opportunities in the recruitment and staff selection.