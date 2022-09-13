More
    In the Qatar World Cup 2022, the Costa Rica-Germany Match Is Highly Expected

    With less than 100 days to go until the start of the world’s greatest show, 2.45 million tickets have already been sold. The first FIFA World Cup hosted in the Middle East, and the Arab world, will kick off on November 20th, 2022, bringing together fans from the region and around the world in a compact and modern setting.

    These are the countries from which the largest number of tickets has been purchased: Qatar, United States, England, Saudi Arabia, Mexico, United Arab Emirates, France, Argentina, Brazil, and Germany. In the last sales period alone, from July 5tth to August 16th, a total of 520,000 tickets were sold on FIFA.com/tickets, which were allocated on a first-come, first-served basis.

    Most of these tickets correspond to group stage matches such as Costa Rica – Germany; Cameroon – Brazil, Brazil – Serbia, Portugal – Uruguay, and Australia – Denmark. Fans who do not yet have tickets, or who want to obtain seats for other matches and thus take advantage of the compact nature of the country, will have to keep an eye on FIFA.com/tickets from the end of September, when the start date of the match will be announced.

    In this last phase, which will last until the end of the tournament, tickets will be allocated on a first-come, first-served basis, and will be confirmed immediately after payment. FIFA.com/tickets is the only official ticket sales channel for the general public. From the start of the last-minute sales phase, tickets can also be purchased directly at the Doha ticket offices.

    SourceWalter Herrera
    ViaWilmer Useche
