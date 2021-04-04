Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods and Sergio Ramos are just some of the many stars from the Sports World who have chosen Costa Rica to spend moments of tranquility in this Central American Paradise, many of them evidenced with publications through their main social networks, others are captured by amateurs from afar, and most of them catch the good vibes of the Ticos to take pictures with them.

American Golfer Tiger Woods is Visiting Costa Rica

Besides NFL superstar Tom Brady, who is currently enjoying the Easter holiday along with his family in the “Land of Pure Life”, multiple international athletes who have found in Costa Rica the ideal place to get away from the hustle and bustle and the hundreds of media hounds, among them:

Paul George

The Olympic champion with the United States Basketball squad, and current Los Angeles Clippers player, was seen in Costa Rica, since it is the desired location for multiple NBA players. Paul George had the best time in Guanacaste, he was next to his whole family, moving around the main beaches of the paradisiacal Costa Rican province.

Kobe Bryant (1978-2020)

The legend of the NBA Los Angeles Lakers, Kobe Bryant before passing away in 2020 made Costa Rica his place for vacationing when he was in Guanacaste and also seen in La Fortuna de San Carlos. Kobe Bryant was in Costa Rica along with his entire family, and there are photographs of the basketball legend next to fans who were lucky enough to share with him at that time.

Manu Ginobili

The four-time Argentine NBA champion came to Costa Rica in 2019 and had no qualms about publishing through his social networks how delighted he was getting to know the Central American nation already when he had time to relax after his retirement. Manu Ginobili was in the Caribbean Costa Rican, a paradisiacal place where tranquility and relaxation are associated with the good treatment of the locals, and was seen mainly in Tortuguero.

DeAndre Hopkins

The Arizona Cardinals player is one of the stars from the North American sports world who has published on his social networks that he is in Costa Rica, he was in the Pacific of the Central American country, enjoying beaches like Manuel Antonio.

Tiger Woods

At the end of 2020, Tico migration authorities confirmed that the American golfer, and a living legend of that same sport, was in Costa Rica enjoying vacations after his strenuous season. It is not known exactly where the American was, however, officials from a popular Guanacaste hotel asserted that the American stayed in Guanacaste for more than a week.