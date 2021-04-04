More
    Search
    Science & Technology
    Updated:

    Countries With the Fastest Internet in the World

    The Internet: An Essential Tool In Our Times

    By TCRN STAFF
    12
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    In addition to Tom Brady, NBA, Soccer and Golf Stars Prefer Vacationing in Costa Rica and its Paradisiacal Beaches

    Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods and Sergio Ramos are just some of the many stars from the Sports...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Countries With the Fastest Internet in the World

    Everyday more people around the world are connecting to the Internet through their mobile devices. It has become an...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Attention Tico Women: Let’s Take Care of Our Nutrition 365 Days a Year!

    Every decade, the social changes that are experienced make for lifestyles to evolve. An example that the this evolution...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Everyday more people around the world are connecting to the Internet through their mobile devices. It has become an essential tool in society to perform countless tasks studying, working, selling, buying, receiving and teaching, among others.

    It is appropriate to mention that the Internet has become so important that this fact has led the UN to decree the “use of the Internet” as a protected essential human right.Did you know that depending on the country where you live, the speed of the Internet varies. We present below the details about this particularity, of Internet speed, that catches us all.

    Here is a list of the countries that have the fastest Internet in the world:

    Singapore
    This country, so far holds first place as the nation where the Internet is the fastest on earth. The average speed of the connection is 60.39 Megabits per second (Mbps). Which means that within this nation it takes only 11 minutes and 18 seconds to download an entire movie that weighs around 5 Gb. Singapore’s Internet is the most enviable when it comes to speed.

    Japan
    This great technology power could not be missing from the list of countries with the fastest Internet in the world. It has an average speed of 17.5MB / s. This is due to the fact that it is a leader in FTTH, fiber optics. In addition, its authorities approve large sums of money for everything related to technological investment.

    Sweden
    This nation also tops the list of countries with the fastest Internet in the world. The average connection is 19.5MB / s. As a curious fact, this country does not suffer from any type of blockade of the Internet network by representatives of its government. Therefore, it could be said that in this territory it is an autonomous and free platform.

    South Korea
    It has an average download speed of 26.7 MB / s. its highest level of speed is 95.3 MB / s. In more exact data. It has been announced that 95% of the population of this country has access to the use of the Internet. Therefore, they frequently use this tool for the development of their day-to-day life. It can also be mentioned, the support and investment by the government authorities of this nation for achieving an adequate balance with the demand.

    Norway
    The average speed that this nation has is 18.8MB / s. This country is also outstanding for the construction of 4G infrastructure and fiber optics.

    Costa Rica
    Last on this list, but not least, Costa Rica made an important jump in the speed of its Internet during the Pandemic caused by COVID-19, as the country climbed 18 places due to its previous position. These figures mean an improvement over the previous years, now the country can highlight a significant Internet speed.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
    SourceNorka Rico
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleAttention Tico Women: Let’s Take Care of Our Nutrition 365 Days a Year!
    Next articleIn addition to Tom Brady, NBA, Soccer and Golf Stars Prefer Vacationing in Costa Rica and its Paradisiacal Beaches
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    In addition to Tom Brady, NBA, Soccer and Golf Stars Prefer Vacationing in Costa Rica and its Paradisiacal Beaches

    Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods and Sergio Ramos are just some of the many stars from the Sports...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Must Access New Technologies in the Growing “Edible Insect” Industry

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    There are changes that are being seen throughout the world, many may already know it, while others do not even imagine it. Ventures that...
    Read more

    Why do Digital Nomads Choose Costa Rica for Remote Working?

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    Raúl Reeves's life took a turn with the COVID-19 Pandemic. Now his workplace is 100 meters from the beach and hundreds of kilometers from...
    Read more

    Virtual Meeting Between an Entrepreneurial Tica Girl and a Costa Rican Scientist from NASA

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    There is no dream that is unattainable if you put all the effort into achieving it. This is the goal of the 13-year-old Victoria...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Will Host the Most Advanced Space Radar on the Planet

    Science & Technology TCRN STAFF -
    The US company LeoLabs Inc. will inaugurate the "most advanced special radar on the planet" in Costa Rica this April, as published by the...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »