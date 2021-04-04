More
    Search
    Health
    Updated:

    Attention Tico Women: Let’s Take Care of Our Nutrition 365 Days a Year!

    Negative decisions such as substance abuse, poor diet, and physical inactivity have a negative impact on the female body

    By TCRN STAFF
    6
    0

    Must Read

    TravelTCRN STAFF -

    In addition to Tom Brady, NBA, Soccer and Golf Stars Prefer Vacationing in Costa Rica and its Paradisiacal Beaches

    Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods and Sergio Ramos are just some of the many stars from the Sports...
    Read more
    Science & TechnologyTCRN STAFF -

    Countries With the Fastest Internet in the World

    Everyday more people around the world are connecting to the Internet through their mobile devices. It has become an...
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Attention Tico Women: Let’s Take Care of Our Nutrition 365 Days a Year!

    Every decade, the social changes that are experienced make for lifestyles to evolve. An example that the this evolution...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Every decade, the social changes that are experienced make for lifestyles to evolve. An example that the this evolution is also penetrating in the body of the woman, is that the age of the first menstruation at the beginning of the XX century, was around 16 years and at present, it decreased to 13 years, according to the National Health Survey.

    This change implies the release of female sex hormones at an earlier age and the increase of hormones such as leptin, linked to body fat, which generates greater concern about the increase in obesity in childhood and adolescence, as it occurs with an earlier onset of reproductive life.

    Numerous studies indicate that the advancement of menstruation would be related to insulin resistance, increased blood pressure figures, abdominal obesity, among others. Breast cancer also takes on importance when the menstrual cycle is advanced, which is why it is so important to have a normal weight during childhood, an aspect that will determine a woman’s lifelong health status and ensures a healthy reproductive role.

    Therefore, women must recognize the importance of the decisions made daily and their involvement in our body. Taking care of ourselves allows us to have an adequate development for each stage of our life.

    Adolescence: Stage of important decisions

    This is how adolescence must be cared for because it is a stage of change, we are still growing and generating structures; we have constant modifications and physical, hormonal and psychological development. The metabolism in general is accelerated and there is more susceptibility to eating disorders such as anorexia and bulimia. Negative decisions such as consumption of illegal substances or alcohol, have a very negative impact on our body, as well as poor diet and physical inactivity.

    Early adulthood

    It is in the next stage, in our early 20s, where we culminate our development. It is the time of best performance and where the details are refined, it is here where we decide the physique that will maintain us for the rest of our lives and the ease with which we can maintain it. It has the peculiarity that as you start with more responsibilities, it is common that sports practice and its frequency are not left aside.

    The 30s

    After 30, the metabolism begins to change. Some women begin to experience hormonal changes, especially after pregnancy in this decade. Fluid retention and a bloated abdomen are common, and caloric expenditure drops by an average 10% per decade thereafter.

    Middle age

    Hormonal changes tend to be stronger and more marked in the 40s, and at this stage, along with the 50s, symptoms or markers of disease begin to appear on blood tests. It is time to be patient and in many cases to get to know ourselves again, because the body can change significantly.

    Seniors

    The most significant drop in metabolism occurs after age 65, as well as health complications; yes, if you have led a healthy lifestyle. If not, this decline may start at an earlier age.

    The right balance

    Learning to balance the different facets and flexibility is essential. The key is to take care of the quality of the food and its variety, to also put ourselves first, because sometimes a very careful diet is enlisted for the family, but not ours. We must feel balanced and energetic to cover the busy schedule, and for this, our diet is the basis. Additionally, it is important to maintain a frequent exercise modality, but watching the intensity, so as not to overload ourselves, as well as to ensure sufficient sleep.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceKarla Solis
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleIn Costa Rica, Horses Heal Pain and Sadness
      Next articleCountries With the Fastest Internet in the World
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      TravelTCRN STAFF -

      In addition to Tom Brady, NBA, Soccer and Golf Stars Prefer Vacationing in Costa Rica and its Paradisiacal Beaches

      Tom Brady, Kobe Bryant, Tiger Woods and Sergio Ramos are just some of the many stars from the Sports...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      In Costa Rica, Horses Heal Pain and Sadness

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      When María Lourdes caresses the shiny brown coat of "Presidente" at a park in Costa Rica, an energy travels through her body and explodes...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Registers a 113-year-old Patient Recovered From COVID-19

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica registers a 113-year-old patient recovered from COVID-19, he is the oldest person who has overcome SARS-CoV-2 in our country. The record was...
      Read more

      New York State Legalizes the Recreational Use of Marijuana

      Economy TCRN STAFF -
      The governor of New York, Andrew Cuomo, signed this past Wednesday the law that legalizes the recreational use of marijuana, approved the day before...
      Read more

      Costa Rica Already Registers More People Vaccinated Than Positive Cases of COVID-19

      Health TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rica began 2021 with a significant decrease in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, a trend that has been maintained throughout this first...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »