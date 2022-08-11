Illusion, Goals and Stars in the Stadiums of Costa Rica: Today the U-20 Women’s Soccer World Cup Begins

Two years late due to the pandemic, but with tremendous enthusiasm for being a great venue, Costa Rica receives the U-20 Women’s World Cup that began this Wednesday. 16 teams from around the world seek glory in the tournament, which will be played until August 28th at the Nacional and Morera Soto stadiums in Alajuela.

All players are under 20 years old; that is to say, they are the next to become stars, although many of them are already standing out in football in their respective countries. The World Cup starts with four games, from 11 a.m. and until 8 p.m.

When will the Tico National Team take the field?

The duel of “La Sele” against Australia will officially be the one that opens this dispute for the Cup, although three games will be played beforehand. At 7:40 p.m. A small opening ceremony will be held in La Sabana, where there will be special guests such as the president of Concacaf, Víctor Montagliani, and the President of the Republic, Rodrigo Chaves.

Take ownership of the World Cup

As in 2014, when the Under 17 Women’s World Cup was inaugurated, a packed house is expected in the National to support the national team. “We want people to take ownership of the World Cup, to make it their own,” said Shirley Cruz, captain of the Senior National Team and member of the tournament’s Local Organizing Committee.

Illusion in La Sele

Costa Rica will face Australia at the start of group A, which also includes Spain and Brazil. The rivals of La Sele are powerhouses in women’s football, but within the group there is enthusiasm to surprise. The team’s coach, José Catoya, assured that the girls are ready to give themselves on the field of play and go with their best version.

“A lot of dedication from the girls. You will see the style that I have been practicing in previous years and something of the Costa Rican style, it will be a mixture. We will try to leave the name of Costa Rica at the top”, said the helmsman.

According to the coach, the first game is key for the rest of the tournament, but they are all equally important. “All games are important, we have taken the girls to accept it like that. Experience tells me, all games matter,” he said.

The players are eager to jump onto the pitch to experience the World Cup at home

“We are very happy and excited for the debut. It is important to have the support of all the people to play those 90 minutes at 100%”, said captain Alexandra Pinell. “There is everything; nervousness, anxiety, but also happy and grateful for the preparation we have had,” he added.

Data and groups

For this Wednesday, the opening of the stadiums for the fans will be from 10 a.m. at the Morera Soto and at 3 p.m. at the National.

-The tournament begins at Alejandro Morera, with the Germany-Colombia match at 11 a.m., New Zealand-Mexico plays in the second hour (2 p.m.)

-With one ticket the person can enter to see both matches.

-Tickets can be purchased at fifa.com/tickets

-In the National Stadium he plays at 5 p.m. Spain against Brazil and at 8 p.m. Costa Rica vs. Australia

-7:40 Opening ceremony

-There is sale of food and drinks in the venues

-There are still tickets on sale for all matches, you can go to fifa.com/tickets.

-Tickets will not be sold at venues. All purchases are digital

– No vaccination control will be requested to enter the venues.