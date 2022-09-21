More
    Search
    TCRN
    Updated:

    I International Glass Art Biennial of Iberian-America Takes Place in Costa Rica

    By TCRN STAFF
    5
    0

    Must Read

    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Last August 28th, the “BIAVI Biennial” exhibition was inaugurated at the Municipal Museum of Cartago, which includesdifferent activities that will be carried out in Cartago, San José and Puntarenas, by 170 artists from 25 countries and more than 200 works of art in glass. It will be available until October 23rd, 2002.

    Most artists are women

    Around 95% of the artists who participate in the Biennial are women. One of them is Gladys Sevillano, a Colombian based in Panama, who works with the casting technique. Also, Ana María Nava, a Venezuelan resident in the United States, has created circles with glass powders that she then joins and places on ceilings with curved shapes, like a floating fabric or carpet.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    Another of the artists present is Teresa Castro de Almeida, of Portuguese nationality. She uses fluorescent enamels in her works, paint that glows in the dark, by placing black light on it. It reflects fluorescence, because the pigments are neutral in daylight. The activity will include virtual visits to the Vical Glass Museum in Guatemala, the Bogotá Glass Museum in Colombia and the Imagine Museum, Saint Petersburg, in Tampa, United States.

    The year 2022 was established as the International Year of Glass, by the United Nations Organization. To celebrate it, through the International Commission of Glass, 16 regional committees were appointed in charge of organizing events.

    https://gnosiscr.com/

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceA Diario Costa Rica
    ViaBeleida Delgado
    Previous articleSandra Cauffman: The Costa Rican Who Left Hatillo to Take a Senior Management Position at NASA
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    World NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Sandra Cauffman: The Costa Rican Who Left Hatillo to Take a Senior Management Position at NASA

    Sandra Cauffman is the Costa Rican who left Hatillo directly for NASA and is, currently, the deputy director of the Astrophysics Division of the National Aeronautics Administration
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2022 The Costa Rica News / 13 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER