I International Glass Art Biennial of Iberian-America Takes Place in Costa Rica

Last August 28th, the “BIAVI Biennial” exhibition was inaugurated at the Municipal Museum of Cartago, which includesdifferent activities that will be carried out in Cartago, San José and Puntarenas, by 170 artists from 25 countries and more than 200 works of art in glass. It will be available until October 23rd, 2002.

Most artists are women

Around 95% of the artists who participate in the Biennial are women. One of them is Gladys Sevillano, a Colombian based in Panama, who works with the casting technique. Also, Ana María Nava, a Venezuelan resident in the United States, has created circles with glass powders that she then joins and places on ceilings with curved shapes, like a floating fabric or carpet.

Another of the artists present is Teresa Castro de Almeida, of Portuguese nationality. She uses fluorescent enamels in her works, paint that glows in the dark, by placing black light on it. It reflects fluorescence, because the pigments are neutral in daylight. The activity will include virtual visits to the Vical Glass Museum in Guatemala, the Bogotá Glass Museum in Colombia and the Imagine Museum, Saint Petersburg, in Tampa, United States.

The year 2022 was established as the International Year of Glass, by the United Nations Organization. To celebrate it, through the International Commission of Glass, 16 regional committees were appointed in charge of organizing events.