How to Take Care of Your Eyes if You Spend Many Hours in Front of the Computer

You’ve been working in front of a screen for hours, and you notice that your eyes are dry and that they start to itch a little. Also, you realize that you have blurred vision. The letters on the screen begin to disappear. You touch your eyes since you feel that something is not going well and thus you will not be able to continue working comfortably.

Sound familiar? Do you know what happens to you?

This is called tiredness or eye fatigue, which occurs due to intense use of the eyes, either from working for a long period in front of a computer or from driving for many hours staring at the road. If you are one of the people who spend a lot of time on a screen, you should think about buying glasses with computer blue light protection or getting an eye exam. Next, we will tell you how to take care of your eyes if you spend many hours in front of a digital device.

Blue light, protection glasses

Computers, tablets, smartphones, and other digital screens emit blue light that can be harmful to your eyes. The amount of time people spend using these devices and the proximity of these screens to the eyes has led to some concern about the potential long-term harmful effects of blue light on eye health

Blue light protection glasses are glasses that contain glasses specifically designed to reduce and filter the amount of blue light that reaches the eyes, preventing said light from causing possible damage.

If you want to avoid eyestrain, follow these tips:

Stay an arm’s length away from screens.

Use the 20-20-20 rule, which consists of looking away from the screen towards an object located at least 6 meters away for 20 seconds every 20 minutes, to give your eyes a rest.

Blink more often, this will help you clean your eyes and keep them always moist.

If you suffer from dry eyes, use artificial tears that are a few drops to moisten your eyes

Adjust the fan or air conditioner so that it does not hit you directly in the eyes. If you don’t, your eyes will dry out and you’ll have vision problems.

Adjust room lighting and screen contrast levels to make it comfortable for you.

To optimize what you see on the screen, use the brightness or illumination option or modify the size of the text

Use a matte screen filter if necessary

If you have been prescribed glasses, wear them in front of a screen

Always wear approved sunglasses when it’s sunny

Eat healthy foods. Make sure you eat plenty of greens like spinach, kale, and collard greens. Eating fish that is high in omega-3 fatty acids, such as salmon, and tuna is also good for your eyes.

Sight is one of the most important senses we have since almost everything we perceive comes through sight. By protecting your eyes, you will reduce the chances of eye damage and can enjoy good eyesight for years to come.