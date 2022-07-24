More
    Search
    World News
    Updated:

    From Train Tracks to Bike Paths

    The United States has thousands of miles of abandoned railroad tracks, which are no longer used by trains

    By Guillermo Agudelo
    0
    0

    Must Read

    Guillermo Agudelohttps://thecostaricanews.com
    I was born in Colombia, I come from humble parents but with good habits and love for God. I had the great opportunity to grow up with a special aunt in my life, she took me to live in Salt Lake City, Utah, USA. I grew up there, I studied at Lehi High and then I started studying at BYU. In the year 2000 I returned to my land and obtained the title of Bachelor in Education Mension integral

    The non-governmental organization Rails-to-Trails works with state and local governments to extend extensive park systems from coast to coast along former rail tracks converted to trails. So far they have opened 56,327 kilometers of new trails and have plans for another 12,875 kilometers.

    Spanning the nation

    Just one project, the “Great American Road Trail,” offers more than 2,000 miles of biking, jogging, and walking trails in 12 states and the District of Columbia. The group wants to build an additional 1,700 miles of trails, totaling 3,500 miles, to complete a trail that connects 12 states and spans the nation.

    TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter. Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica. Click here.

    The trail, says Kevin Belanger of Rails to Trails, “will serve the more than 50 million people who live within 90 kilometers of the tracks and the millions of global visitors who come to the United States to explore its diverse landscapes and communities.” A great example to be followed by other nations.

    Resonance Costa Rica
    Shifting Reality
    For those who have experienced shifts in consciousness and know that more peace, joy, and love awaits in a better living environment. A bold shared vision. A living community and hub for innovation. A sustainable ecosystem for living and working. A model for the new future.

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox

    Subscribe to the TCRN Newsletter & Stay Up-To-Date With What's Happening Around You.

    Sign Up

    LIKE THIS ARTICLE? Sign up to our newsletter and we will send you updates of our latest content as soon as they are available. Click here.

    SourceTCRN Staff
    ViaGuillermo Agudelo
    Previous articleCosta Rica Leads Intergovernmental Group Of Marine Conservation 2030
    Next articleHow to Take Care of Your Eyes if You Spend Many Hours in Front of the Computer
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    MoneyTCRN STAFF -

    Crisis in Panama Leaves Losses of US$500 Million for Agribusiness

    The blockades and protests that began more than 2 weeks ago in Panama against the high cost of living have caused losses of around 500 million dollars
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    - Advertisement -

    Contact us: [email protected]

    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica /

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    13 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    Get TCRN In Your Inbox & Never Miss Any News That Matter In Costa Rica!

     SUBSCRIBE TO NEWSLETTER