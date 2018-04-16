It’s likely that you already know just how important it is to have everything planned when you’re travelling abroad on holiday. The better prepared you are before you go, the more enjoyment you’re likely to have knowing that you are completely ready and raring to go. With dental trips and doctors’ visits to attend among countless other appointments or holiday-related errands you need to run, it is important that you are sure that you are as healthy and as ready as you can be in order to get the most out of your relaxing time away. Here we are going to look at all the steps you should undertake before jetting away on your Costa Rican getaway!

Attend All Check-ups Before Departing

If you have had a nagging cough or a tooth ache for a while and are going away it is important to solve the problem before you go. Attending the dentist before travelling is important whether you opt for your local clinic or a Finchley dentist – a tooth ache could not only ruin your holiday but it can also become infected or escalate to something more. Of course, we understand that sometimes the experience of going to the dentist can be difficult – This could be because you haven’t gone to a dentist in years or you have a fear of sitting in the dentist’s chair, but ensuring that you’re as healthy as can be regardless if you’re due to jet off or not is a must!

Plan Activities

Whilst exploring your destination, the best way to get the most out of the area in which you’re visiting is to plan just which activities you want to partake in. This could include white water rafting, or swimming under waterfalls. You could even visit Tortuguero National Park which is full of nature and beautiful views so you can be sure that there is never a dull moment. If you are travelling with someone who is partial to a few outdoor sports like kayaking or surfing, there are spots such as Tamarindo Beach and Lake Arenal that offer something for everyone at every skill level.

Prepare Your Passport And Local Currency

When travelling it is important that your passport is valid; this will ensure that you can get in and out of the country quickly and effectively. If your passport is out of date or due to expire in the next six months, you’ll need to apply for another one. This can be done quickly and easily at your local post office but should be done well in advance as your application will need time to process and your passport to arrive to you before you are due to travel. Additionally, when travelling it is important that you have the appropriate currency – this will therefore ensure that you do not have any hidden charges when getting money from an ATM whilst traveling. If you have the currency with you in cash form, it will therefore make it easier for you to not only keep track of the amount that you are spending but also budget for the rest of the time that you are travelling.

Pack Appropriately

Costa Rica is well known for having a wet and a dry season, and so it’s important to know which you’ll be travelling in when packing so that you can ensure you have the appropriate clothing. You can find relevant information online for your travel period, so you can see which of these seasons your holiday dates fall into, allowing you to relax and enjoy as much as possible.

With all the above points in mind, it is important to remember that time management and effective planning are important in order to ensure that you enjoy your holiday as much as possible! With plenty of information online, you can rest assured you will never have a dull moment. Happy travelling!