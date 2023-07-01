How to Build a Healthy Lifestyle?

It is a way of living that allows you to enjoy all aspects of your life for longer. A way of living that reduces your risk of disease. A way of living that serves as a model for your family and people around you.

This is expressed in all areas of our life; work, studies, home, recreation, self-image, body and mind. These are activities that we have to balance throughout our lives, which can be difficult.

WHY IS IT HARD FOR US TO MAINTAIN A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE?

I have found that in most cases it is due to:

Demands of daily life- We live in a busy world, where we have to make thousands (yes, thousands) of decisions every day; from the most trivial to the most important. This contributes to the fact that decisions related to our health, whose results are not seen immediately, are not the best.

Challenges of the change process- Leaving our comfort zone implies running the risk of failing, being exposed, disappointing or frustrating. If we don’t manage the process consciously and strategically, we won’t be able to make sustainable changes.

On the other hand, the current paradigm of health care is focused on symptoms, diagnoses and treatments, but almost nothing on prevention; this happens despite the fact that 80% of the diseases that afflict us are related to our lifestyle (our habits). And to make things more complicated, we receive a lot of information in the social media (especially on the internet), which creates more confusion and is often wrong.

HOW DO YOU BUILD A HEALTHY LIFESTYLE?

A healthy lifestyle is built with the decisions we make every day; that is, making your well-being a priority and taking action.

Food- Eat more at home than out; take food to work, have breakfast on time, make sure you have healthy snacks available, avoid having tempting foods in the fridge and cupboard, choose better when you eat on the street, etc.

Movement- Spend less time sitting at work (breaks, standing desk…), opt for recreational activities that involve movement, park a little further away and walk, use the stairs instead of the elevator, etc.

Rest or leisure- Respecting the days/hours off, vacations and hours of sleep (7-8 hours, approximately); sharing with your loved ones consciously. An indispensable part of a healthy life is knowing how to manage stress.

Some basic recommendations to eat healthy- Minimize the consumption of processed foods, avoid sugary drinks, avoid excess salt, eat lots of vegetables and drink enough water.

As for exercise, the basic recommendation is 150 minutes per week (30 minutes a day, for 5 days) of low-intensity physical activity. The most important thing is that it is an exercise that you enjoy and can do regularly. It’s also important to cultivate a positive mindset, looking for and focusing on opportunities, rather than problems.

To comply with the care of your well-being, this has to be part of your daily routine; it has to be present in all your days and you have to commit to it, dedicating time and energy to it.