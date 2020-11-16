More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    How Antibiotics Work Against Bacteria

    By TCRN STAFF
    4
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    How Antibiotics Work Against Bacteria

    There have been many times in which science has believed to win the battle against infectious diseases. However, we have seen how microorganisms immune to antibiotics return and proliferate
    Read more
    EconomyTCRN STAFF -

    International Film Productions that Choose Costa Rica will Enjoy Substantial Tax Benefits and other Incentives

    International film productions that choose Costa Rica for their projects would enjoy...
    Read more
    Featured EventTCRN STAFF -

    More than 260 companies will participate in Costa Rica’s Expotur 2020

    Expotur 2020 is considered the most important commercialization exchange in the country...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    There have been many times in which science has believed to win the battle against infectious diseases. However, we have seen how microorganisms immune to antibiotics return and proliferate and for which there is still no treatment, it has become one of the greatest challenges in medicine.

    Antibiotics work in different ways. Some interfere with the metabolic processes of the bacterial cell wall, causing the germ to explode and die with its broken membrane.

    Others act directly on their genetic makeup, blocking DNA synthesis or protein production, or altering the metabolism of folic acid.

    But over the years, many bacteria have modified their genetic code, acquiring resistant traits, producing enzymes that prevent most antibiotics from acting.

    Bacteria develop their resistance following the Darwinian laws of natural selection, which mark the evolution of living beings. When a bacterial strain is treated with penicillin, for example, most of its components die. But a few microbes, those that harbor mutant genes, acquire immunity and pass them on to their offspring.

    Immune bacteria can also pass on their resistance to other bacteria that are not part of their progeny. For them they secrete a chemical compound or filament that attracts other bacteria and makes a copy of the DNA (genetic material) that contains the resistance gene.

    When the two bacteria come into contact, opening their pores, the resistant one transfers a strand of DNA called a plasmid, through its cell wall, to the other. Thus arises a microbe capable of preventing the entry of antibiotics, protecting its resistant genes and its protein-making machinery and transmitting these qualities to its offspring and other bacteria.

    With this mechanism, the cholera bacteria became resistant to tetracycline thanks to Escherichia Coli in the human intestine, and a new type of gonorrhea, insensitive to the effects of penicillin, also emerged, due to the microbe that causes this sexually transmitted disease. , the Asian bacterium Neisseria, exchanged genes with the western bacterium klebsiella.

    Bacterias, Médica, La Biología, De Salud, Anatomía

    Possible causes of bacterial resistance

    The causes of germ resurgence are not known exactly. But many scientists link it to human activity.

    The reduction of defenses due to the modern lifestyle, the modification of the environment and international travel are some of the factors that would contribute to its proliferation according to experts. But specialists also attribute the problem to the indiscriminate and excessive use of antibiotics against non-specific infections, which has helped accelerate the process of natural selection of drug-insensitive bacteria.

    It has long been a warning against the ease with which some doctors prescribe antibiotics in the event of a fever, the haste with which mothers administer bactericides to their children at the slightest symptom, or the use of powerful antibiotics for unspecific infections.

    Possible solutions to this problem

    Antimicrobial resistance is increasing worldwide to worrying levels. Day after day new mechanisms of resistance are appearing and spreading on all planets that threaten our ability to treat infectious diseases.

    The population should be aware that they should take antibiotics only when prescribed by a certified professional; do not demand antibiotics that are not necessary; prevent infections by washing hands, preparing food in hygienic conditions, avoiding intimate contact with patients, ensuring the safety of sexual relations and keeping vaccinations up to date.

    Health policy planners in different countries must: put into practice national plans of action against antibiotic resistance; improve surveillance of antibiotic resistant infections; strengthen policies, programs and the application of infection prevention and control measures; regulate and promote the appropriate use of quality-assured drugs; inform about the impact of antibiotic resistance, invest in research and development of new antibiotics, vaccines, products, diagnostics and other instruments.

    The proper and correct use that we give to antibiotics in the face of the different viruses and bacteria to which we are exposed represents one of the most successful ways to prevent their resurgence. Science continues to face great challenges in the face of the resurgence of microorganisms that become immune to antibiotics.

    Banner nuevo

    SourceEdixon Colmenares
    ViaHéctor Méndez
    Previous articleInternational Film Productions that Choose Costa Rica will Enjoy Substantial Tax Benefits and other Incentives
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    How Antibiotics Work Against Bacteria

    There have been many times in which science has believed to win the battle against infectious diseases. However, we have seen how microorganisms immune to antibiotics return and proliferate
    Read more
    Economy

    International Film Productions that Choose Costa Rica will Enjoy Substantial Tax Benefits and other Incentives

    TCRN STAFF -
    International film productions that choose Costa Rica for their projects would enjoy tax benefits and other incentives...
    Read more
    Featured Event

    More than 260 companies will participate in Costa Rica’s Expotur 2020

    TCRN STAFF -
    Expotur 2020 is considered the most important commercialization exchange in the country since it promotes personalized approaches...
    Read more
    Environment

    Tropical Storm Iota will Intensify Rains in Costa Rica as of this Weekend

    TCRN STAFF -
    The passage of tropical storm Iota through the Caribbean will cause an intensification of rains in Costa...
    Read more
    Featured Event

    Tico Artists come together to Bring Hope Through song

    TCRN STAFF -
    A group of more than 150 tico artists and producers from the public...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Tropical Storm Iota will Intensify Rains in Costa Rica as of this Weekend

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The passage of tropical storm Iota through the Caribbean will cause an intensification of rains in Costa...
    Read more

    The Sloth will become the Tico National Symbol number 16

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica is close to having a new national symbol: the two-toed and three-toed sloth. This would make it the national symbol...
    Read more

    “The Future of Fishing is Artisanal and Without Large Fleets”, states renowned Scientist

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Scientist Daniel Pauly, a world reference in marine research, believes that the future of fishing lies in artisanal boats and by eliminating...
    Read more

    Let’s Make Eco-blocks and Help the Environment!

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    The increase in the supply of energy from renewable sources and the ecological debt that has been decreasing since 2011, are indicators...
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2020 The Costa Rica News
    Email: [email protected]
    Don\\\'t forget to follow @theCRNews on instagram!
    Language »