Costa Rica is Promoted as a Safe Destination at the London Tourist Fair

By
TCRN STAFF
-

Promoting the country as a safe destination during the COVID-19 Pandemic is the objective of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute and 22 Costa Rican companies that participate in the 41st edition of the World Travel Market in London.

Tour and lodging operators show the ecotourism and wellness offers that the country has. The event takes place all this week and for the first time, it is held virtually due to sanitary restrictions.

Strategic Initiative

“International fairs are a tactic that, together with the private sector, generates important benefits for the country,” said Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the Costa Rica Tourism Institute (ICT).

Before the fair, Gustavo Segura, Tico Minister of Tourism, participated in a virtual chat: “The path to a sustainable future” to talk about Costa Rica as a tourist destination, the measures implemented to prevent the spread of the virus, and the reopening of the border aerial.

In 2019, 78,562 tourists from the United Kingdom entered the country, 5.2% more than in 2018, which positions this country in second place for the group of European tourists.

Relocate to beach work remote
Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here