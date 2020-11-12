Promoting the country as a safe destination during the COVID-19 Pandemic is the objective of the Costa Rican Tourism Institute and 22 Costa Rican companies that participate in the 41st edition of the World Travel Market in London.

Tour and lodging operators show the ecotourism and wellness offers that the country has. The event takes place all this week and for the first time, it is held virtually due to sanitary restrictions.

Strategic Initiative

“International fairs are a tactic that, together with the private sector, generates important benefits for the country,” said Carolina Trejos, Marketing Director of the Costa Rica Tourism Institute (ICT).

Before the fair, Gustavo Segura, Tico Minister of Tourism, participated in a virtual chat: “The path to a sustainable future” to talk about Costa Rica as a tourist destination, the measures implemented to prevent the spread of the virus, and the reopening of the border aerial.

In 2019, 78,562 tourists from the United Kingdom entered the country, 5.2% more than in 2018, which positions this country in second place for the group of European tourists.