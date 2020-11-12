⚛️11 11⚛️The Light Codes of the Soul Will Be Definitively Activated⚛️

Today at 11:11 there will be an unprecedented event in the history of the Earth. For the first time, the Light Codes of the Soul will be definitively activated. The same ones that were disabled thousands of years ago. Thus, an essential requirement for the arrival of the New Earth is fulfilled: the human being, to ascend, has to be complete. In this way, we will recover what belongs to us in its own right: the memory of who we are and what we have come for, as well as the capacities that are inherent to us.

But it is one thing to recover and another to know how to use this 11:11. For people who are awake, the recovery of those memories and capacities can represent a blessing. Many have yearned for it for years. However, those who are still anchored in the old energy may suddenly find themselves plunged into deep inner chaos. Memories for those who do not find meaning and perceptions that they do not understand and which, in addition, scare them. It will be necessary that, after that date, the people who work in the service of the Light join their efforts to help them integrate the process. 11:11 Each of us must prepare in advance for that moment, as Master Kuthumi advises us with these recommendations:

Seek inner peace. A moment of silence a day to listen to the voice of the heart. Consciously receive the sunlight, with the intention of absorbing its healing and frequency-raising power. Steer in the direction indicated by the voice of the heart. What we are manifests itself in these days more than ever. The blindfolds that blinded us fall, barriers that limited us collapse. Finally, many of us are encouraged to undertake what we came to do here, in this dimension. Practice detachment from old limiting patterns. Abandon the thoughts, habits and reactions that still feed the old energy, trying to transform them into light through love. Foster Love in all our relationships, the ones we love the most and the ones that connect us with fear. The latter are the ones that will lift us the most if we are able to bathe them with love and acceptance. Receive Source energy in meditation. His influence in our subtle bodies is immense. It has a great transmuting power that frees us and connects us. FEELING ONE⚛️. Practice in our visualizations the Union with all that is and with all that exists. When the time comes we will receive a Great Light within us. That Light brings the activation codes that we need to remember. They are codes of a very high vibration. The higher one’s vibration during that day, the more harmonious the Light will enter and anchor in each one of us. We can prepare ourselves as Master Kuthumi recommends but, in addition, that day we must dedicate especially to caring for our own energy, to inner balance, to keeping the vibration very high. Activities such as meditating, walking in the sun or being in contact with Nature are the most recommended. We must especially avoid anything that disconnects us from our essence. We must eat in moderation, trying not to eat low vibration foods, such as meat or transgenic vegetables, and perform some physical exercise that helps us activate blood flow, since the Light Codes will be transported through the blood, from the heart to the rest of our body.

The activation will be occurring throughout the day, but we will not fully perceive its effects until the next day, after having slept a minimum of six hours. From the morning of November 12, many people will feel the deep desire to turn their lives around completely, others will set out on their way with renewed strength and others will feel great internal confusion.

The effects will vary depending on the degree of evolution of each one and the resistance they are opposing to the process of change that we are all experiencing. The objective of this activation is to end the limitations that, from within ourselves, are preventing us from evolving or awakening. It is not an interference with the free will of human beings. It is about eliminating a limitation that was imposed on us thousands of years ago, when some confused beings decided to interfere in our evolutionary process. To stop to explain the how and why of that event would be to enter the old energy of separation and struggle, from which we are already moving away. It no longer matters how, when, where, who or what for. Soon it will be solved.

On the 11 of the 11 there will be a great activation, but it will not be the last. Great events await us around the corner. Let us receive them with love, free of fears and concerns, because the kingdom of Light comes to Earth, and that deserves a great party. ♾️✨✨✨🎇🎆🎇