    Costa Rica is Among the Best Places to Live in Latin America

    The Country`s Human Development Index is high

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica ranks among the Latin American countries included in the UN Human Development Index (HDI), which the best quality of life.The Central American country is ranked 68 on a global scale, behind Panama (67), Uruguay (57), Argentina (48), and Chile (42).

    Costa Rica’s score is 0.7 points out of a total of 1.In the world, Norway is the country with the best quality of life, while Niger has the worst, based on its development indices.

    The HDI measures life expectancy, education and GDP per capita among 189 countries that are part of the UN.The index does not compare the economic inequality existing in the member countries.

    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.
