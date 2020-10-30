Costa Rica is Among the Best Places to Live in Latin America

Costa Rica ranks among the Latin American countries included in the UN Human Development Index (HDI), which the best quality of life.The Central American country is ranked 68 on a global scale, behind Panama (67), Uruguay (57), Argentina (48), and Chile (42).

Costa Rica’s score is 0.7 points out of a total of 1.In the world, Norway is the country with the best quality of life, while Niger has the worst, based on its development indices.

The HDI measures life expectancy, education and GDP per capita among 189 countries that are part of the UN.The index does not compare the economic inequality existing in the member countries.