More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    How Costa Rica Reversed Deforestation and Became an Environmental Model

    Being the first tropical country in the world to do so

    By TCRN STAFF
    1
    0

    Must Read

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    How Costa Rica Reversed Deforestation and Became an Environmental Model

    Costa Rica is the first tropical country to have stopped, and subsequently reversed, deforestation. What can the rest of the world learn from the country and can they follow suit?
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Network of 28 Fast Chargers Seeks to Democratize Electric Mobility in Costa Rica

    it was possible to promote the importation of vehicles with economically more affordable technologies from any market in the world; to drive the transition to electric mobility,"
    Read more
    HealthTCRN STAFF -

    Tico Health Authorities Do Not Contemplate Bringing the Russian Vaccine to the Country

    International media indicate that, apparently in the previous January, Russia submitted the application for approval of the use of the vaccine against COVID-19 to the EMA
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rica is the first tropical country to have stopped, and subsequently reversed, deforestation. What can the rest of the world learn from the country and can they follow suit?
    Pedro Garcia is one of many farmers who have taken the initiative to help restore Costa Rica’s forests.

    Garcia has worked on his seven-hectare plot in northeast Costa Rica’s Sarapiqui region for 36 years. As a result of his efforts, the region has transformed from bare cattle pasture to a densely forested refuge for wildlife, home to hundreds of species ranging from sloths to poison-dart frogs. Garcia also grows agricultural produce, such as pepper vines and organic pineapples.

    While most of the world is becoming more aware of the climate crisis and the importance of trees in battling its associated effects, Costa Rica is already a leading example in mass conservation, having all but ended deforestation.

    “It is remarkable,” Stewart Maginnis, global director of the nature-based solutions group at the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), reported. “In the 1970s and 1980s Costa Rica had one of the highest deforestation rates in Latin America, but it managed to turn that around in a relatively short period of time.”

    How Bad Was Deforestation in Costa Rica?

    In the 1940s, 75% of Costa Rica was covered in rainforests. Following the arrival of loggers, much of the land was cleared to grow crops and livestock. It is unclear just how much land was lost, but it is thought that between a half and a third of forest cover was destroyed by 1987.

    Following this devastation, the government intervened to restore and preserve the forests. In 1996, the Costa Rican government made it illegal to chop down forest without approval from authorities and the following year it introduced the Payments for Environmental Services (PES) Program. Today, close to 60% of the land is once again forest and the landscape is home to around half a million plant and animal species.

    The country’s significant achievement is a clear disparity to the rest of the tropics where deforestation rates continue to increase. According to data from the University of Maryland, in 2019 tropical regions lost close to 12 million hectares– equivalent to 30 football fields per minute- with nearly a third of the loss taking place in older, carbon-rich primary forests.

    Monetary Incentives: The Driving Force for Environmental Compliance

    Costa Rica’s success was driven by economics. The combination of a ban on deforestation with the introduction of PES- which pays farmers to protect watersheds, conserve biodiversity or mitigate carbon dioxide emissions- is the reason for success.

    “We have learned that the pocket is the quickest way to get to the heart,” says Carlos Manuel Rodríguez, Costa Rica’s minister for environment and energy, acknowledging that people are more likely to care for the environment if provided with an income- a sad yet harsh truth behind environmentally friendly behaviours and monetary incentives. The PES scheme pays an average of $64 per hectare per year for basic forest protection, according to FONAFIFO, the nation’s industry fund.

    Elicinio Flores, a farmer who has replanted seven hectares of trees with the help of the PES scheme, said “I feel proud when I walk through the forest, not only for me but for my whole family … when I am no longer here, I know that my children will continue to look after it.”

    The scheme allows farmers to generate additional income by selectively harvesting timber from the reforested areas. Flores sought guidance from Fundecor, a sustainable forestry NGO, to ensure he does not disrupt or harm the ecosystem in any way.

    The government scheme, predominantly financed by a tax on fossil fuels, has funded a total of $500 million to landowners over the last 20 years, according to FONAFIFO. It has saved more than 1 million hectares of forest, which is equivalent to a fifth of the country’s total area, and planted over 7 million trees.

    The Influence of Culture and Ecotourism

    According to Maginnis, Costa Ricans’ deep respect for nature has played a vital role in the country’s reforestation success. This respect is reinforced by the country’s booming ecotourism sector.

    Patricia Madrigal-Cordero, former vice-minister for the environment, says, “People come to see the mountains, the nature, the forests, and when they are stunned by a monkey or a sloth in the tree, communities realise what they have here, and they realize they should care for it.”

    Welcoming 3 million tourists a year, more than 60% choose to visit Costa Rica for its nature, according to its tourism board. In 2019, tourism produced $4 billion in revenue for the country, and the industry accounts for more than 8% of GDP, employing 200,000 people.

    “People in Costa Rica receive a lot of money because of tourism and that changes the incentives of land use,” says Juan Robalino, an expert in environmental economics from the University of Costa Rica.

    Robalino claims that without tourists, less effort is exerted to maintain and preserve the environment; with less revenue, there is less funding for conservation, ultimately leading to less ecotourism.

    Other countries

    Costa Rica is not the only country that is determined to protect the environment. Guatemala, Mexico, Rwanda, Cameroon and India have also committed to restoring at least one million hectares of forest through the Bonn Challenge, a global effort that aims to restore 350 million hectares of degraded ecosystems and deforested land by 2030. However what these countries lack, and what Costa Rica has, is a long history of environmental policy coherence and consistency, noted Maginnis. Political will combined with environmental passion and tourism has allowed the country to become a pioneer in reforestation.

    The country’s environment minister explains that despite the fact that Costa Rica’s strategy in reforestation and encouraging environmentally friendly behaviour can be applied anywhere, ‘principle and values’ are required, too. Noting that “good governance, strong democracy, a respect for human rights and a solid education system’ is vital for success. Madrigal-Cordero added that the secret to Costa Rica’s environmental triumph is a generation of peace. She says, “nature is in our DNA.”

    www.propertiesforsaleincostarica.com

    Previous articleNetwork of 28 Fast Chargers Seeks to Democratize Electric Mobility in Costa Rica
    - Advertisement -

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here

    - Advertisement -

    Latest News

    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    How Costa Rica Reversed Deforestation and Became an Environmental Model

    Costa Rica is the first tropical country to have stopped, and subsequently reversed, deforestation. What can the rest of the world learn from the country and can they follow suit?
    Read more
    - Advertisement -

    More Articles Like This

    Costa Rica Will Totally Protect its Seabed Before the Year 2030

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    'Fondo Azul por Siempre' is the project with which Costa Rica wants to protect 30% of its national marine territory. In addition to saying...
    Read more

    Costa Rica Must Enhance Its Potential for Beekeeping

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    Costa Rica loses the opportunity to produce more honey, as it does not have a national apiculture plan to promote this agricultural activity, said...
    Read more

    The Decarbonization of Costa Rica goes Through Hydrogen

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    It is another important business and it is an input that is being scarce in the world. The electric train that we want so much can be hydrogen
    Read more

    Wind and Cold are Still Present in Costa Rica

    Environment TCRN STAFF -
    "The country will continue under the influence of strong trade winds, although a decrease in the speed of the maximum gusts is expected
    Read more
    - Advertisement -
    © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

    Language »
    Be Part of the Community!
    Stay Up To Date And Connected

    and engage with likeminded folks on Costa Rica

     

    12 Years Changing The Way You Look At News!

    TCRN 12 years