Discovery Channel will record in Costa Rica the TV Reality Show: “Reversed”, of people with Diabetes

Discovery Channel will record in Costa Rica the second season of the reality show reversed, which highlights stories of people with diabetes and their struggle to get ahead. The information was released by Charles Mattocks, producer of the show and who is visiting the country. He is also a host on the show.

Reversed collects the story of five people living with diabetes and tells their testimonials while working hand in hand with the best experts. These people are mainly Americans, although this season would incorporate one or two Costa Ricans.

“We are very happy to have made this decision. Costa Rica is a beautiful country, and we love its people. Here we are going to develop the show successfully. We are sure that, in addition to promoting good health in people, we are going to show how beautiful Costa Rica is”, explained the producer of Reversed.

Second season

This new season will begin recording next February in locations such as Atenas, San José downtown, and in some coastal province. The production team is expected to be made up of about 50 people. Reversed will develop in-depth the impact of the Keto diet and its contributions to health under scientific criteria indicates the press release sent by the company.

“The focus of this season will feature the Ketogenic diet, commonly known as Keto. We have partnered with internationally recognized physicians to carry out this program, not only from the testimonial side but also from the scientific point of view so as not to put people’s health at risk”, added Mattocks.

The first season of Reversed aired on Discovery Networks and was watched by 53 million Americans. The second season will also air on the Discovery network and will include Costa Ricans like Dr. Donald Vega, Keto nutritionist, and Dr. Delfin Barquero, a specialist in smile design. There will also be two American specialists and one Canadian. The company plans to air this second season between May and June in the United States, and possibly by the end of the year on one of the Discovery channels.