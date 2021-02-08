A network of 28 fast chargers distributed throughout the country aims to democratize electric mobility, since it allows to recharge all brands of vehicles available in Costa Rica. This is possible thanks to chargers with three types of connectors: CHAdeMO, CCS1 and GB / T, which are the most used technologies in the world.

The 100-kilowatt chargers are strategically located geographically and take just 30 minutes on average to charge an electric vehicle battery. In this way, electric cars of American, European, Chinese or Japanese origin can be recharged, as appropriate. In addition, the charger will allow two vehicles to be charged at the same time.

The 28 chargers are part of the network of 136 that the country has, provided to the Costa Rican Electricity Institute by the company CFS, specialized in renewable energy services. This network was recently highlighted by the Inter-American Development Bank, which declared it as the “one with the highest coverage in Latin America” in an article recently published.

More affordable technology

“Thanks to this network of electric chargers, which seeks to replicate itself in other Latin American countries as part of the Bank’s electromobility efforts, it was possible to improve and facilitate the recharging of electric vehicles for users. Likewise, it was possible to promote the importation of vehicles with economically more affordable technologies from any market in the world; to drive the transition to electric mobility,” says the publication.