A group of scientists has documented for the first time the migration, almost in real time, of a pregnant female hammerhead shark (Sphyrna lewini) from the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador to Cocos Island, in Costa Rica, a 14-day journey duration.

A journey of about 700 kilometers that the experts have followed thanks to a satellite transmitter implanted in the animal during the month of February, reported this past week the Ministry of Environment, which specified that the device allowed to follow the route and the exact season in which it carries out migration.

Regional conservation priority

“A better understanding of the annual reproductive migrations of female hammerheads is vital to inform a regional conservation approach urgently needed to reverse the current population decline in the Eastern Tropical Pacific,” the Foundation’s principal investigator explained in a statement.