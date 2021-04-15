More
    Search
    Environment
    Updated:

    Hammerhead Shark’s Trip from Ecuador to Costa Rica is Fully Documented

    The animal traveled 700 kilometers for a period of 14 days and the journey was documented in real time

    By TCRN STAFF
    3
    0

    Must Read

    EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

    How Did the Consumption of Series and Movies Evolve in the Last Year?

    “Television consumption and internet traffic give us an idea of the time and intensity with which we dedicate ourselves...
    Read more
    EnvironmentTCRN STAFF -

    Hammerhead Shark’s Trip from Ecuador to Costa Rica is Fully Documented

    A group of scientists has documented for the first time the migration, almost in real time, of a pregnant...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Has Recovered 30% of International Tourists

    2021 is a very important year for Costa Rica, it celebrates the bicentennial of its independence. Since after a...
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    A group of scientists has documented for the first time the migration, almost in real time, of a pregnant female hammerhead shark (Sphyrna lewini) from the Galapagos Islands in Ecuador to Cocos Island, in Costa Rica, a 14-day journey duration.

    A journey of about 700 kilometers that the experts have followed thanks to a satellite transmitter implanted in the animal during the month of February, reported this past week the Ministry of Environment, which specified that the device allowed to follow the route and the exact season in which it carries out migration.

    Regional conservation priority

    “A better understanding of the annual reproductive migrations of female hammerheads is vital to inform a regional conservation approach urgently needed to reverse the current population decline in the Eastern Tropical Pacific,” the Foundation’s principal investigator explained in a statement.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleCosta Rica Has Recovered 30% of International Tourists
      Next articleHow Did the Consumption of Series and Movies Evolve in the Last Year?
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      EntertainmentTCRN STAFF -

      How Did the Consumption of Series and Movies Evolve in the Last Year?

      “Television consumption and internet traffic give us an idea of the time and intensity with which we dedicate ourselves...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Climate Change, More Difficult to Combat than the Pandemic?

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Our planet is living very serious moments, due to the serious consequences through -bad human action-. Beyond a worldwide Pandemic, climate change appears to...
      Read more

      Voluntary Community Cleaning Day in Nicoya Allows the Extraction of a Large amount of Waste from the River

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      The Aqueduct Administrator Association (ASADA) of Las Pozas, in Nicoya, with the support of the neighbors and the Integral Development Association, organized this past...
      Read more

      First Electric Sailboat Built in Costa Rica Will Offset its Carbon Footprint with 3,000 Trees

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      Some 3,000 trees will be planted in the tropical dry forest of Punta Morales, Costa de Pájaros and the Gulf of Nicoya, as part...
      Read more

      Costa Rican Beekeepers Alert About Possible Extinction of All Bees in Less than 15 Years

      Environment TCRN STAFF -
      In a petition addressed to President Carlos Alvarado and to heads of Agriculture, Health and Environment, the Costa Rican Beekeepers Association requests the prohibition...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »