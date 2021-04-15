More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    Costa Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador

    Costa Rica and Ecuador share a maritime border in the Pacific and in recent years they have made progress in matters of marine protection and the fight against illegal fishing

    By TCRN STAFF
    8
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador

    Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado congratulated Guillermo Lasso Mendoza on his victory in Ecuador's presidential elections held this past...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    San José is Declared a “Bee-friendy” Canton

    The Municipal Council of San José unanimously approved in ordinary session on Tuesday, April 6, the declaration of our...
    Read more
    Things to DoTCRN STAFF -

    Strategies to Get More Work Done In Less Time

    It is possible that more than once your workday has been extended many more hours than you had planned....
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttp://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Like you, we are tired of corporate media that is politically driven and one sided. So we decided to focus on news that’s important to people. We’re Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs and we need your help! We can’t do this without you! Support news and media that matters and that can help change our world!

    Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado congratulated Guillermo Lasso Mendoza on his victory in Ecuador’s presidential elections held this past Sunday and expressed his confidence that bilateral relations will be deepened.

    The Costa Rican Foreign Ministry reported in a statement that Alvarado telephoned Lasso to congratulate him and express Costa Rica’s willingness to continue working together and strengthen bilateral relations.

    “The Costa Rican government expresses its conviction that Ecuador and Costa Rica will continue to deepen their traditional relations of friendship and cooperation, as well as a common agenda of shared values and purposes at the regional and global level,” an official statement indicates.

    Shared maritime border

    Costa Rica and Ecuador share a maritime border in the Pacific and in recent years they have made progress in matters of marine protection and the fight against illegal fishing in the Marine Corridor of the Eastern Tropical Pacific, an area of great natural wealth between the Costa Rican Isla del Coco and the Ecuadorian Galapagos Islands. These countries have also jointly advanced in the search for the expansion of their respective maritime platforms in the Pacific.

    Surprise victory

    Guillermo Lasso, candidate of the conservative CREO-PSC alliance, surprised Ecuador by proclaiming himself the winner of the elections this Sunday, when with 98.50% of the tally sheets he obtained 52.50% of the votes, five points above his rival Andrés Arauz.

    Arauz, the political heir of former President Rafael Correa who had won in the first round on February 7 by a difference of almost 13 points, has already recognized Lasso’s triumph, while the President of Ecuador, Lenín Moreno, has also recognized it, congratulated and wished “the greatest of successes” in his constitutional term.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceTCRN Staff
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleSan José is Declared a “Bee-friendy” Canton
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador

      Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado congratulated Guillermo Lasso Mendoza on his victory in Ecuador's presidential elections held this past...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      San José is Declared a “Bee-friendy” Canton

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The Municipal Council of San José unanimously approved in ordinary session on Tuesday, April 6, the declaration of our Capital as a “canton friend...
      Read more

      LGBTIQ Community of Costa Rica Repudiates Conscientious Objection in New Public Employment Bill

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The support of President Carlos Alvarado for the conscientious objection clause included in the Public Employment bill today provokes the rejection of organizations of...
      Read more

      Costa Rica, the Best Place to Retire with Excellent Weather Year-round

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      In the land of “Pure Life”, with great weather year-round, expats from North America and Europe report that they can be more outside, feel...
      Read more

      Eco-friendly Technology in Motor Vehicles Now Available to Ticos

      News TCRN STAFF -
      They are known for their electric propulsion system, but their characteristics go further. They have a leading autopilot in autonomous driving technology, but also...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »