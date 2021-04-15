The Municipal Council of San José unanimously approved in ordinary session on Tuesday, April 6, the declaration of our Capital as a “canton friend of bees”. The declaration is made so that the Department of Environmental Services makes an effort to preserve nature and the environment of bees, which are considered one of the most important living beings on the planet, due to their biological role on the planet.

In danger of regional extinction

In recent years, the bee population in the country has been drastically reduced due to massive poisoning of communities with pesticides. San José joins the list of bee-friendly cantons, which already include San Ramón, Curridabat and Oreamuno, among others.

The approved motion urges the municipal mayor to make efforts to implement actions that help protect bees and the economic activities that they generate.