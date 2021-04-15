More
    Search
    News
    Updated:

    San José is Declared a “Bee-friendy” Canton

    Initiative had the support of all city councilors

    By TCRN STAFF
    13
    0

    Must Read

    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    Costa Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador

    Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado congratulated Guillermo Lasso Mendoza on his victory in Ecuador's presidential elections held this past...
    Read more
    NewsTCRN STAFF -

    San José is Declared a “Bee-friendy” Canton

    The Municipal Council of San José unanimously approved in ordinary session on Tuesday, April 6, the declaration of our...
    Read more
    Things to DoTCRN STAFF -

    Strategies to Get More Work Done In Less Time

    It is possible that more than once your workday has been extended many more hours than you had planned....
    Read more
    TCRN STAFFhttps://www.TheCostaRicaNews.com
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    The Municipal Council of San José unanimously approved in ordinary session on Tuesday, April 6, the declaration of our Capital as a “canton friend of bees”. The declaration is made so that the Department of Environmental Services makes an effort to preserve nature and the environment of bees, which are considered one of the most important living beings on the planet, due to their biological role on the planet.

    In danger of regional extinction

    In recent years, the bee population in the country has been drastically reduced due to massive poisoning of communities with pesticides. San José joins the list of bee-friendly cantons, which already include San Ramón, Curridabat and Oreamuno, among others.

    The approved motion urges the municipal mayor to make efforts to implement actions that help protect bees and the economic activities that they generate.

    Relocate to beach work remote
    Resonance has been created to bring together a community of digital nomads, entrepreneurs, innovators, wisdom keepers, alternative thinkers, mentors and light leaders from all over the planet to bridge the gap between demanding work and living a lifestyle that offers the opportunity to live and work in an environment that is nourishing and supportive.

      Subscribe

      * indicates required
      / ( mm / dd )
      SourceJason Fernandez
      ViaBeleida Delgado
      Previous articleStrategies to Get More Work Done In Less Time
      Next articleCosta Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador
      - Advertisement -

      LEAVE A REPLY

      Please enter your comment!
      Please enter your name here

      - Advertisement -

      Latest News

      NewsTCRN STAFF -

      Costa Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador

      Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado congratulated Guillermo Lasso Mendoza on his victory in Ecuador's presidential elections held this past...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -

      More Articles Like This

      Costa Rica Congratulates Guillermo Lasso on His Electoral Victory in Ecuador

      News TCRN STAFF -
      Costa Rican President Carlos Alvarado congratulated Guillermo Lasso Mendoza on his victory in Ecuador's presidential elections held this past Sunday and expressed his confidence...
      Read more

      LGBTIQ Community of Costa Rica Repudiates Conscientious Objection in New Public Employment Bill

      News TCRN STAFF -
      The support of President Carlos Alvarado for the conscientious objection clause included in the Public Employment bill today provokes the rejection of organizations of...
      Read more

      Costa Rica, the Best Place to Retire with Excellent Weather Year-round

      Culture & Lifestyle TCRN STAFF -
      In the land of “Pure Life”, with great weather year-round, expats from North America and Europe report that they can be more outside, feel...
      Read more

      Eco-friendly Technology in Motor Vehicles Now Available to Ticos

      News TCRN STAFF -
      They are known for their electric propulsion system, but their characteristics go further. They have a leading autopilot in autonomous driving technology, but also...
      Read more
      - Advertisement -
      © Copyright 2009-2021 The Costa Rica News / 12 Years of Pura Vida in Costa Rica / Alternative News For Costa Rica / Email: [email protected]

      Language »