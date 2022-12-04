Gustavo Cerati Immortalized in Costa Rica

The “Plaza de las Artes” in front of the Nuestra Señora de Soledad church, has since this past Monday a special sculpture called “Siempre Hoy” which pays a heartfelt tribute to the memory of the Argentine singer-songwriter Gustavo Cerati (1959-2014), an emblematic figure of Latin American rock and singer of the remembered Argentine band Soda Estéreo.

It is a full-body figurative sculpture of the Argentine star. It was made by the artist Martin Di Girolamo, who decided to be inspired by the life and music of the singer to create this beautiful figure.

TIP: Get our latest content by joining our newsletter . Don't miss out on news that matter in Costa Rica . Click here .

Highlighting the historical and cultural ties that unite these sister countries

“Siempre Hoy” is a donation from the government of Argentina to Costa Rica, and it was granted within the framework of the bicentennial of independence, this gesture undoubtedly highlights the historical and cultural ties that unite these sister countries while reinforcing the ties that exist between these two nations.

For his part, the ambassador of Argentina in Costa Rica Luis Eugenio Bellando thanked the municipality for the gesture and announced that he is very happy with this initiative since it will allow the singer’s legacy to be valued and also appreciated in this part of the world.

A work of art witnessed by social networks

Since January, the artist Di Girolamo has been uploading to the different platforms on social networks the progress of the musician’s sculpture, its molding in clay that was later transferred to resin and also polyester, a meticulous work that he also received at the request of the Minister of Culture.

Another of the most outstanding characteristics that accompany this beautiful work is the hyperrealism that accompanies it. Among the details that stand out the most are the entire body of the musician with his guitar. It has a height of 2.30 meters, modeled in clay on a metal structure built on a welded iron profile.

The main idea pursued by this initiative is the strengthening of historical and cultural ties

Likewise, after the execution of this action, the town was informed that the sculpture will be destined to the municipality of San José for its location, maintenance and to highlight the figure of the musician as an important avant-garde artistic reference with an active legacy among us and more alive than ever.