Get to Know the International Park of Friendship at the Border Between Costa Rica and Panama

Parque Internacional de la Amistad, or the International Park of Friendship, is a unique and beautiful national park that stretches across the borders of Costa Rica and Panama. Covering an area of over 207,000 hectares, this expansive park is a testament to the strong bond of friendship and cooperation between the two neighboring countries.

Very rich biodiversity

Established in 1982, the Parque Internacional de la Amistad was created to protect the rich biodiversity of the region and to promote conservation efforts on a global scale. The park is home to a wide variety of plant and animal species, including elusive big cats such as jaguars and ocelots, as well as colorful birds like the resplendent quetzal and the fiery-billed aracari.

One of the most striking features of the park is its diverse range of ecosystems, which include cloud forests, rainforests, and páramo grasslands. Visitors to the park can explore these different habitats on a network of well-maintained trails, which provide opportunities to see the flora and fauna up close.

The park is also a popular destination for outdoor enthusiasts, offering a range of activities such as hiking, birdwatching, and camping. The rugged terrain of the park provides a challenge for hikers, with steep climbs and stunning views awaiting those who venture off the beaten path.

In addition to its natural beauty, the Parque Internacional de la Amistad is also a place of cultural significance. The park is home to several indigenous communities, whose traditional ways of life are deeply connected to the land. Visitors to the park can learn about the customs and traditions of these indigenous groups, and gain a deeper understanding of the cultural heritage of the region.

The park is also a symbol of the strong bond of friendship between Costa Rica and Panama. The two countries have a long history of cooperation and collaboration, and the creation of the Parque Internacional de la Amistad is a testament to their shared commitment to conservation and environmental protection.

Despite its remote location, the park is easily accessible from both countries, with entry points on either side of the border. Visitors can cross the border freely within the boundaries of the park, making it a truly unique and special destination.

Awareness of conservation

As awareness of the importance of conservation grows, the Parque Internacional de la Amistad serves as a shining example of what is possible when countries work together to protect and preserve their natural heritage. By safeguarding this precious ecosystem for future generations, Costa Rica and Panama are sending a powerful message of friendship and cooperation to the world.

The Parque Internacional de la Amistad is a true gem of Central America, a place where nature and culture converge to create a one-of-a-kind experience. As visitors explore the park’s lush forests and rugged mountains, they are sure to be inspired by the beauty and diversity of this special place, and by the enduring friendship that exists between Costa Rica and Panama.