    Get to Know the Country Where ‘Pura Vida’ Reigns: a Way of Living Focused on the Present

    Costa Rica is a travel destination that has much to offer nature lovers given the great variety of habitats it has

    By TCRN STAFF
    TCRN STAFF
    Creating a Conscious alternative news network that we feel the world needs. Pura Vida!

    Costa Rica is a tropical paradise known for its lush biodiversity, stunning beaches and exciting adventures. Although it is also especially known for its motto ‘Pura Vida’, which refers to enjoying being alive, beyond one’s circumstances. It is about living appreciating life and becoming aware of what makes us feel alive.

    This approach to life, according to scientists, is a way of living that works to be happier. In fact, the population of Costa Rica is not only classified as one of the happiest on the planet, but Costa Ricans have one of the highest life expectancies of any nationality, which is attributed, among other things, to ‘Pura Vida’. In addition, its personality does not go unnoticed by travelers, so if you travel to this place in Central America you will surely soak up its charisma.

    However, Costa Rica is not only an incredible destination to visit for its people, but it also enchants travelers with its nature and the wide variety of adventure activities it offers. From exploring dense tropical jungles to relaxing on white sand beaches.

    Impressive beaches

    Costa Rica has some of the most impressive beaches in the world. Whether you are looking to practice water sports or relax in the sun, it is the ideal destination for you. Tamarindo Beach on the Pacific coast is especially known for its waves perfect for beginner surfers. And Cocles Beach on the Caribbean has crystal-clear waters and white sand that are perfect for relaxing or snorkelling.

    Sustainability and environmental conservation

    In addition, this country is a world leader in sustainability and environmental conservation, making it the perfect destination to raise awareness about the importance of caring for the environment. In fact, many accommodations are certified as eco-friendly, using sustainable practices such as recycling, water conservation, and renewable energy.

    Costa Rica is a unique experience that combines adventure, nature, culture, and sustainability. With a wide range of activities to choose from and stunning landscapes to explore, this destination offers something for all tastes and budgets. Dare to take on this adventure!

    Resonance Costa Rica
    At Resonance, we aspire to live in harmony with the natural world as a reflection of our gratitude for life. Visit and subscribe at Resonance Costa Rica Youtube Channel https://youtube.com/@resonanceCR
    TCRN STAFF
    Beleida Delgado
