    Updated:

    Get to Know Playa Muertos, a Virgin Destination, Located on the Nicoya Peninsula

    A hidden destination, with white sand and crystal clear water, on the Nicoya Peninsula. Playa Muertos is located on the Nicoya Peninsula. Few know about it because it goes unnoticed, however, when you find it, you will be able to enjoy a wonderful landscape, unspoiled, with white sand, crystal clear waters and full of palm trees, which give this place a unique meaning.

    Playa Muertos almost always has very few visitors, so it is possible to see the huge rocks that surround the beach, in addition to having moderate waves that allow you to explore the exotic landscape with much more calm.

    Getting there

    To get there, you can do it in two ways: one of them is to take the ferry from Paquera, keep in mind that this method takes about an hour and a half, or you can go around the Nicoya Peninsula by road, taking a little over four hours, however, you should consider that the road is mostly gravel.

    According to experts, “the best way to get to Muertos beach is by booking a boat tour from Pochote, next to Tambor. You can also rent a kayak in Pochote and travel to this destination.

    If you want to arrive by car, you must go around the Pochote beach mangrove and move along a dirt and gravel road for 10 minutes, until you find a dead end street that reaches the other side of Pochote beach (Check the address on Google Maps). From there, you will have to walk about 30 minutes over some huge stones. It is a complicated path that can only be crossed at low tide and with tennis shoes”.

    It should be noted that between Tambor and Pochote you can have lodging options available and going from Montezuma as another option.

