    Fuel Prices in Costa Rica Will Drop Between ¢129 and ¢156 for September

    September will bring a very strong drop in fuel prices

    By TCRN STAFF
    This Tuesday, August 23rd, it was announced that the Public Services Regulatory Authority (Aresep) is processing a reduction of between ¢129 and ¢156 in the price of fuel, after the Costa Rican Oil Refinery (Recope) will request a adjust this thanks to the purchase of product at a lower price in the international market.

    Said reduction would be coming into force the first week of September, once the public consultation and approval phase is over, in addition to its publication in the Official Gazette.

    Once this reduction is applied, the prices per liter would be as follows:

    -Super: ₡956 (-₡145).

    -Regular: ₡922 (-₡156).

    -Diesel: ₡872 (-₡129).

    Also after the drop in the exchange rate (dollar-colón), more reductions are expected for the coming months, which will give relief to the Ticos for the end of the year.

