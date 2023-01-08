Although strawberries are generally considered beneficial in cases of renal lithiasis, their consumption is not recommended in the event that kidney stones are calcium oxalate. Remember that before making a self-diagnosis you should go to a professional who can guide you properly.

Nephrolithiasis or urolithiasis is known as kidney stones. These deposits are generated by the kidneys; they are made of minerals and salts. This condition in the urinary tract is generated when the amount of calcium, oxalate and uric acid in the urine is greater than what the liquids present in it can dilute.

Kidney stones: They are made from foods we should not eat

Kidney stones usually do not cause symptoms until they begin to cause kidney stones, which can cause blockages in the flow of urine and cause the kidney to swell. When the stone passes through the urine ducts, it generates the following symptoms: stabbing pain in the back, under the ribs or in the abdomen, burning sensation when urinating pink, red or brown color.

Whenever the person goes to the doctor, he may recommend moderating the intake of salt and foods that contain calcium, sodium, oxalate, potassium and protein in large amounts. These minerals can be found in foods such as: coffee, beets, beans, blackberries, strawberries, raspberries, grapes, chocolates, parsley, oranges, beets, and wheat flour.