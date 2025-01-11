Flamingo Beach Costa Rica is located on the Pacific coast, north of the famous Tamarindo Beach. Also, considered one of the beautiful beaches in Costa Rica! In fact, it has an air of sophisticated class about it, as the bright white sand beach is picture perfect. This beach is great for swimming, sport fishing, diving and snorkeling (scuba diving). Flamingo has a lovely little marina, one of the few in Costa Rica. The charter boats are great for short excursions or sport fishing. This part of Guanacaste is truly glorious, with a lively fusion of cultural charm and modern entertainment.

Tours and activities in and around Flamingo

Flamingo is conveniently located near some of Costa Rica’s most visited beaches. For example Tamarindo, a great surfing beach with many restaurants, bars and hotels. Also, Playa Grande, home of the Parque Marino Las Baulas where the leatherback turtle comes to lay its eggs and the popular Playa del Coco. Finally the lovely Playa Potrero and the Sugar Loaf beach, not to mention the heavenly Playa Conchal. Flamingo Beach Costa RicaFlamingo is close to many national parks as well. You can enjoy excursions to Rincon de la Vieja National Park, or to Santa Rosa National Park, Africa Mia, and much more.

The Catalina Islands, located in the bay in front of Flamingo Beach. This is an excellent place for diving the home of the Tintoreras. Widely visited by foreigners who live in the city and who enjoy the quieter atmosphere of Playa Flamingo to relax. Fishing excursions are very popular from this perfect white sand beach. Or hop on a catamaran for some snorkeling followed by a sunset cruise and cocktails. Sport fishing is world class in Flamingo. In fact, the season starts from January to April. Commonly caught are the powerful Marlin, Roosterfish, Yellowfin Tuna, Snapper and Sailfish.

The wonderful beach Flamingo Costa Rica

The wonderful beach of Flamingo is famous for its fine white sand, calm waters, marina and surrounding beach towns making it the tropical vacation destination of your dreams. It has an idyllic atmosphere that is relaxing and pleasant. Very close to Liberia and the Daniel Oduber International Airport, and easily accessible by car; once you arrive in Liberia follow the signs! In any case, this is a perfect holiday spot for families with children, couples or individual travellers looking for romance!

